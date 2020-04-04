8926 12th St NE

Amenities

parking ceiling fan carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan range Property Amenities parking

APPROVED APPLICATION-Lake Stevens 3 bedroom 1 bath rambler house with fenced yard. - APPROVED APPLICATION-Welcome home to this Lake Stevens 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home with brand new carpet and new paint. The living space is great for sitting room, living/TV room, dining are and a eat in kitchen. 2 large bedrooms and a 3rd bedroom/office Electric heat or pellet stove to keep you warm in winter and ceiling fans through out home to keep cool in the summer. Fenced rear yard. Parking for 2 vehicles. Located close to shopping and restaurants and more. Please drive by property first, then call Reilly at 253-590-9591 or Misty at 206-841-8527.



Terms are 1st months rent & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional $500 deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty at 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing.



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



(RLNE5661575)