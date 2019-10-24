All apartments in Lake Stevens
8519 16th St NE
8519 16th St NE

8519 16th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8519 16th Street Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lake Stevens 4 bdrm, 2.5 bath - $2,195 ~ 8519 16th St NE, Lake Stevens. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the highly coveted Parkway Ridge neighborhood in Lake Stevens located right off of Lundeen Parkway and close to dozens of great storefronts at Frontier Village. A+ school districts in surrounding area. This home features new carpet, spacious bedrooms all on the second floor with a 5-piece bath attached to Master Bedroom, vaulted ceilings, and fenced-in yard. We are pet friendly! Washer/Dryer hook-ups only. All appliances included. Non Smoking. Available Now. AB/KB

(RLNE5080505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8519 16th St NE have any available units?
8519 16th St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
Is 8519 16th St NE currently offering any rent specials?
8519 16th St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8519 16th St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8519 16th St NE is pet friendly.
Does 8519 16th St NE offer parking?
No, 8519 16th St NE does not offer parking.
Does 8519 16th St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8519 16th St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8519 16th St NE have a pool?
No, 8519 16th St NE does not have a pool.
Does 8519 16th St NE have accessible units?
No, 8519 16th St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8519 16th St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8519 16th St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8519 16th St NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8519 16th St NE does not have units with air conditioning.
