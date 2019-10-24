Amenities

Lake Stevens 4 bdrm, 2.5 bath - $2,195 ~ 8519 16th St NE, Lake Stevens. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the highly coveted Parkway Ridge neighborhood in Lake Stevens located right off of Lundeen Parkway and close to dozens of great storefronts at Frontier Village. A+ school districts in surrounding area. This home features new carpet, spacious bedrooms all on the second floor with a 5-piece bath attached to Master Bedroom, vaulted ceilings, and fenced-in yard. We are pet friendly! Washer/Dryer hook-ups only. All appliances included. Non Smoking. Available Now. AB/KB



(RLNE5080505)