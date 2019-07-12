7525 15th Pl SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 story home in Lake Stevens Available Now! - This 2 story 2,283 sqft home in Lake Stevens features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage and fully fenced backyard! Downstairs you will find a spacious living room with gas fireplace, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and dining area. Located upstairs are the 4 bedrooms including master bedroom with 5 piece master bath and walk in closet! Close to shopping, bus lines and schools.



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3872906)