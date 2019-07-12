All apartments in Lake Stevens
Find more places like 7525 15th Pl SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Stevens, WA
/
7525 15th Pl SE
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:19 AM

7525 15th Pl SE

7525 15th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Stevens
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

7525 15th Place Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 story home in Lake Stevens Available Now! - This 2 story 2,283 sqft home in Lake Stevens features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage and fully fenced backyard! Downstairs you will find a spacious living room with gas fireplace, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and dining area. Located upstairs are the 4 bedrooms including master bedroom with 5 piece master bath and walk in closet! Close to shopping, bus lines and schools.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3872906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7525 15th Pl SE have any available units?
7525 15th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
What amenities does 7525 15th Pl SE have?
Some of 7525 15th Pl SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7525 15th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
7525 15th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7525 15th Pl SE pet-friendly?
No, 7525 15th Pl SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Stevens.
Does 7525 15th Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 7525 15th Pl SE offers parking.
Does 7525 15th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7525 15th Pl SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7525 15th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 7525 15th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 7525 15th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 7525 15th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 7525 15th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7525 15th Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7525 15th Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7525 15th Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Stevens 3 Bedroom ApartmentsLake Stevens Apartments with Balconies
Lake Stevens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake Stevens Apartments with Parking
Lake Stevens Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Bellingham, WABremerton, WAMount Vernon, WAAnacortes, WAEastmont, WAMaplewood, WACottage Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeSkagit Valley College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusWestern Washington University
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus