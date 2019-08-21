709 95th Dr SE

Amenities
4 Bedroom in Inglewood Forest Lake Stevens - *4 Bedroom 2.75 Bathrooms
*Gleaming Hardwoods
*Kitchen with stainless appliances and tile floors
*Gas heat and fireplace
*Fenced backyard and deck with winter view of mountains
*Large family room with pergo floors and slider out to fenced backyard
*Hot tub off Family room
*4th bedroom is downstairs along with 3/4/bath
*Master bedroom with on suite bath and 2 closets
Sorry absolutely No pets and no smoking
Looking for 1 year lease
We looking for landlord references, good employment and decent credit.
Gross income to qualify would be $7050 per month or more.
Roommates need to qualify with their own financials separately.
Please refer to www.gilpinmanagment.com to fill application at no charge for a showing appointment.
Once you tour the home and if it fits your needs you can pay the $45 fee per person to apply.
(RLNE5024024)