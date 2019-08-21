All apartments in Lake Stevens
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

709 95th Dr SE

709 95th Dr SE · No Longer Available
Location

709 95th Dr SE, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
4 Bedroom in Inglewood Forest Lake Stevens - *4 Bedroom 2.75 Bathrooms
*Gleaming Hardwoods
*Kitchen with stainless appliances and tile floors
*Gas heat and fireplace
*Fenced backyard and deck with winter view of mountains
*Large family room with pergo floors and slider out to fenced backyard
*Hot tub off Family room
*4th bedroom is downstairs along with 3/4/bath
*Master bedroom with on suite bath and 2 closets

Sorry absolutely No pets and no smoking
Looking for 1 year lease

We looking for landlord references, good employment and decent credit.
Gross income to qualify would be $7050 per month or more.

Roommates need to qualify with their own financials separately.

Please refer to www.gilpinmanagment.com to fill application at no charge for a showing appointment.

Once you tour the home and if it fits your needs you can pay the $45 fee per person to apply.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5024024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 95th Dr SE have any available units?
709 95th Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
What amenities does 709 95th Dr SE have?
Some of 709 95th Dr SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 95th Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
709 95th Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 95th Dr SE pet-friendly?
No, 709 95th Dr SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Stevens.
Does 709 95th Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 709 95th Dr SE offers parking.
Does 709 95th Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 95th Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 95th Dr SE have a pool?
No, 709 95th Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 709 95th Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 709 95th Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 709 95th Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 95th Dr SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 709 95th Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 709 95th Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.
