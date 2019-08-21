709 95th Dr SE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel hot tub fireplace

4 Bedroom in Inglewood Forest Lake Stevens - *4 Bedroom 2.75 Bathrooms

*Gleaming Hardwoods

*Kitchen with stainless appliances and tile floors

*Gas heat and fireplace

*Fenced backyard and deck with winter view of mountains

*Large family room with pergo floors and slider out to fenced backyard

*Hot tub off Family room

*4th bedroom is downstairs along with 3/4/bath

*Master bedroom with on suite bath and 2 closets



Sorry absolutely No pets and no smoking

Looking for 1 year lease



We looking for landlord references, good employment and decent credit.

Gross income to qualify would be $7050 per month or more.



Roommates need to qualify with their own financials separately.



Please refer to www.gilpinmanagment.com to fill application at no charge for a showing appointment.



Once you tour the home and if it fits your needs you can pay the $45 fee per person to apply.



No Pets Allowed



