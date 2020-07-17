All apartments in Lake Stevens
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2708 106th Dr NE

2708 106th Drive Northeast · (425) 257-2046
Location

2708 106th Drive Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2708 106th Dr NE · Avail. Aug 5

$2,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1578 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2708 106th Dr NE Available 08/05/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Lake Stevens! - Completely remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Lake Stevens.
Home features all new carpet, all new stainless appliances, 2 living areas, large spacious private back deck that overlooks a greenbelt.
House sits on a cul-da-sac. Attached 2 car garage. Washer and dryer, laundry room. Located near Lake Stevens High School, and the lake!

A must see! Pets considered on a case by case basis. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

First months rent and deposit moves you in!

Please call Preferred Property Management NW to schedule a showing! 425-257-2046

(RLNE5024707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2708 106th Dr NE have any available units?
2708 106th Dr NE has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2708 106th Dr NE have?
Some of 2708 106th Dr NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2708 106th Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
2708 106th Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2708 106th Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2708 106th Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 2708 106th Dr NE offer parking?
Yes, 2708 106th Dr NE offers parking.
Does 2708 106th Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2708 106th Dr NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2708 106th Dr NE have a pool?
No, 2708 106th Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 2708 106th Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 2708 106th Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2708 106th Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2708 106th Dr NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2708 106th Dr NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2708 106th Dr NE does not have units with air conditioning.
