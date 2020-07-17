Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

2708 106th Dr NE Available 08/05/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Lake Stevens! - Completely remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Lake Stevens.

Home features all new carpet, all new stainless appliances, 2 living areas, large spacious private back deck that overlooks a greenbelt.

House sits on a cul-da-sac. Attached 2 car garage. Washer and dryer, laundry room. Located near Lake Stevens High School, and the lake!



A must see! Pets considered on a case by case basis. Tenant responsible for all utilities.



First months rent and deposit moves you in!



Please call Preferred Property Management NW to schedule a showing! 425-257-2046



(RLNE5024707)