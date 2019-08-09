2203 84th Ave NE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This charming 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath just received a new coat of paint on the interior and features a Large Kitchen with lots of cabinet space, Granite tile counters and Stainless Steel appliances. Living and Dining rooms are bright and have Vaulted ceilings, also includes a Family room off the Eat-In-Dining area that has Sliding Glass door access to the Fenced Back Yard. Master Bedroom with private Deck, Master Bathroom with Jacuzzi Tub and Double Vanities. Three additional Bedrooms, Guest Bathroom and a Half Bath on Main level. Home also features a Two Car Garage and Semi-Covered Back Yard Patio Space. W/D Hook up provided.



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $6,750 | No-Smoking



Applications must include:Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Dog(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry,- no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted.



Pet Policy: Dogs Allowed, 2 Max., 20lbs or less (NO Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies)

Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $25 pet rent each.

(We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55, Holding Deposit: $2,250, Security Deposit $2,250 and Administrative fee applies

(Standard 12 month lease).