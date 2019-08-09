All apartments in Lake Stevens
Last updated August 9 2019 at 4:59 AM

2203 84th Ave NE

2203 84th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2203 84th Avenue Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258
Crosswater Condominiums

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This charming 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath just received a new coat of paint on the interior and features a Large Kitchen with lots of cabinet space, Granite tile counters and Stainless Steel appliances. Living and Dining rooms are bright and have Vaulted ceilings, also includes a Family room off the Eat-In-Dining area that has Sliding Glass door access to the Fenced Back Yard. Master Bedroom with private Deck, Master Bathroom with Jacuzzi Tub and Double Vanities. Three additional Bedrooms, Guest Bathroom and a Half Bath on Main level. Home also features a Two Car Garage and Semi-Covered Back Yard Patio Space. W/D Hook up provided.

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $6,750 | No-Smoking

Applications must include:Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Dog(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry,- no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted.

Pet Policy: Dogs Allowed, 2 Max., 20lbs or less (NO Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies)
Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $25 pet rent each.
(We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55, Holding Deposit: $2,250, Security Deposit $2,250 and Administrative fee applies
(Standard 12 month lease).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2203 84th Ave NE have any available units?
2203 84th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
What amenities does 2203 84th Ave NE have?
Some of 2203 84th Ave NE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2203 84th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
2203 84th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 84th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2203 84th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 2203 84th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 2203 84th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 2203 84th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2203 84th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 84th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 2203 84th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 2203 84th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 2203 84th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 84th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2203 84th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2203 84th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2203 84th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
