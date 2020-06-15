All apartments in Lake Stevens
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1611 94th Ave NE

1611 94th Avenue Northeast · (206) 542-0745
Location

1611 94th Avenue Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1611 94th Ave NE · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lake Stevens Rambler $2100 - Remodeled Lake Stevens home for rent. 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths.

Home includes newer paint, newer carpet, newer kitchen counter top and refinished hardwood floors. Very open floor plan. Vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace and sky light in the living room. Large master bedroom with its own full bath and walk-in closet. Newer washer and dryer.

Large partially fenced back yard. Private access to Lake Stevens.
We even have our own dock! On site boat/trailer parking included.

Sorry, no pets / no smoking.

Available for 12 month lease. First month's rent and equal security deposit required. Subject to $42 application fee. Please see www.macphersonspm.com for details.
MUST VIEW PROPERTY PRIOR TO SUBMITTING APPLICATION.

Please contact Bob at MacPherson's Property Management to schedule a showing. Call 425-772-2044 or bcrowtherpm@hotmail.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5851907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 94th Ave NE have any available units?
1611 94th Ave NE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1611 94th Ave NE have?
Some of 1611 94th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1611 94th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
1611 94th Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 94th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 1611 94th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Stevens.
Does 1611 94th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 1611 94th Ave NE does offer parking.
Does 1611 94th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1611 94th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 94th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 1611 94th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 1611 94th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 1611 94th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 94th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1611 94th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1611 94th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1611 94th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
