1611 94th Ave NE

Lake Stevens Rambler $2100 - Remodeled Lake Stevens home for rent. 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths.



Home includes newer paint, newer carpet, newer kitchen counter top and refinished hardwood floors. Very open floor plan. Vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace and sky light in the living room. Large master bedroom with its own full bath and walk-in closet. Newer washer and dryer.



Large partially fenced back yard. Private access to Lake Stevens.

We even have our own dock! On site boat/trailer parking included.



Sorry, no pets / no smoking.



Available for 12 month lease. First month's rent and equal security deposit required. Subject to $42 application fee. Please see www.macphersonspm.com for details.

MUST VIEW PROPERTY PRIOR TO SUBMITTING APPLICATION.



Please contact Bob at MacPherson's Property Management to schedule a showing. Call 425-772-2044 or bcrowtherpm@hotmail.com



No Pets Allowed



