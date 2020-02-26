28854 213th Ct. SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

APPROVED APPLICATION - Well maintained 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Kent's Adler's Cove - Enjoy this well maintained home in the community of Adler's Cove. All new flooring and paint. Walk into a spacious open concept living room/dining room with hardwood laminate flooring and lots windows for plenty of natural light. Well planned kitchen with oversized island, lots of counter top space and cabinets for storage. Walk in pantry with built in shelving leads to a laundry room with more shelving for extra storage. Upstairs has an open loft space for extra living. Three standard bedrooms with a main hall bathroom. Master bedroom with walk in closet and private bathroom. Backyard that backs up to a greenbelt with an entertainment size deck. House sits in a cul-de-sac. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants, Hwy 18 and Lake Sawyer.



Sorry no smoking or pets allowed. First full month's rent and deposit to move in.



WPM South does not accept portable screening reports. Application fee is $40 per adult and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please call Kymberlee Bruton 206-498-9980 or email kbruton@wpmsouth.comfor more information or to schedule a showing. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Application fee is $40.00 per applicant and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Kymberlee Bruton to schedule a showing. Kymberlee Bruton, Property Manager Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. Verdi Management LLC Office Direct Phone: 206-498-9980 kbruton@wpmsouth.com www.wpmsouth.com.



