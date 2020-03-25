19036 South East Auburn Black Diamond Road

Amenities

carport pool elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities carport elevator parking pool

This charming 1 bedroom in law unit is surrounded with wooded views, a little piece of heaven close to Covington and Kent. Featuring a kitchenette with built in wine rack opening up to generous living area with dining. The impressive fireplace boasts built in storage on both sides and tall windows allow tremendous views of the landscape with no neighbors in site besides the main house. Carport available. about 10 minutes to shopping and entertainment. Water / Sewer / Trash and Electric is a flat fee each month based on number of occupants.