Last updated March 25 2020 at 5:47 PM

19036 South East Auburn Black Diamond Road

19036 SE Auburn Black Diamond Rd · No Longer Available
Location

19036 SE Auburn Black Diamond Rd, Lake Morton-Berrydale, WA 98092
Lake Morton-Berrydale

Amenities

carport
pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
carport
elevator
parking
pool
This charming 1 bedroom in law unit is surrounded with wooded views, a little piece of heaven close to Covington and Kent. Featuring a kitchenette with built in wine rack opening up to generous living area with dining. The impressive fireplace boasts built in storage on both sides and tall windows allow tremendous views of the landscape with no neighbors in site besides the main house. Carport available. about 10 minutes to shopping and entertainment. Water / Sewer / Trash and Electric is a flat fee each month based on number of occupants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19036 South East Auburn Black Diamond Road have any available units?
19036 South East Auburn Black Diamond Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Morton-Berrydale, WA.
What amenities does 19036 South East Auburn Black Diamond Road have?
Some of 19036 South East Auburn Black Diamond Road's amenities include carport, pool, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19036 South East Auburn Black Diamond Road currently offering any rent specials?
19036 South East Auburn Black Diamond Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19036 South East Auburn Black Diamond Road pet-friendly?
No, 19036 South East Auburn Black Diamond Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Morton-Berrydale.
Does 19036 South East Auburn Black Diamond Road offer parking?
Yes, 19036 South East Auburn Black Diamond Road offers parking.
Does 19036 South East Auburn Black Diamond Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19036 South East Auburn Black Diamond Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19036 South East Auburn Black Diamond Road have a pool?
Yes, 19036 South East Auburn Black Diamond Road has a pool.
Does 19036 South East Auburn Black Diamond Road have accessible units?
No, 19036 South East Auburn Black Diamond Road does not have accessible units.
Does 19036 South East Auburn Black Diamond Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 19036 South East Auburn Black Diamond Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19036 South East Auburn Black Diamond Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 19036 South East Auburn Black Diamond Road does not have units with air conditioning.
