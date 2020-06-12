/
2 bedroom apartments
104 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Forest Park, WA
Sheridan Beach
7 Units Available
Watercrest Apartments
14812 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1036 sqft
North of Seattle in Lake Forest Park, Watercrest Apartments provides the convenience of the city and the luxury of near lakefront living.
Sheridan Beach
3 Units Available
Sheridan Beach Terrace
15530 Bothell Way Northeast, Lake Forest Park, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
907 sqft
Situated in lush landscapes, in the hub of Lake Forest Park, our community brings you to the world to your fingertips.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Forest Park
Olympic Hills
13 Units Available
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1049 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Tenants get access to a yoga studio and barbecue station. Close to Jackson Park Golf Course. Easy access to Lake City Way NE.
Olympic Hills
8 Units Available
Andante
3031 NE 137th St, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
950 sqft
Welcome home to Andant, conveniently situated just west of Lake Washington in Seattle, Washington. We know that comfort and convenience are of utmost importance, and Andant was designed with your satisfaction in mind.
Ridgecrest
223 Units Available
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
946 sqft
Rising from the former site of Shoreline’s post office, The Postmark is a new urban apartment community worth writing home about. Inspired social spaces, like the courtyard clubhouse and lobby lounge, mix vintage vibes with modern materials.
Olympic Hills
18 Units Available
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,219
1079 sqft
Great location in North Seattle. Community features Fitness Center, game room and theater room for all tenants to use. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, premium kitchen appliances and full-size w/d in unit.
Olympic Hills
6 Units Available
3030 Lake City
3030 NE 143rd St, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
930 sqft
3030 Lake City offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes that are currently going through a Certified Green renovation resulting in energy efficient improvements, reduced utility bills and improved building performance.
Olympic Hills
11 Units Available
Clocktower
13725 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
845 sqft
Gated community with a courtesy patrol blocks from Lake Washington near Route 522. Renovated apartments feature lovely quartz countertops and new steel appliances. Sun deck and seasonal pool available to residents.
Gateway
1 Unit Available
Arbor Village
23601 56th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,007
1069 sqft
Minutes away from Downtown Seattle, Mountlake Terrace offers nearby conveniences without all the hustle and bustle.
Olympic Hills
2 Units Available
Promenade at the Park
3215 NE 143rd St, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,993
905 sqft
Located in the Lake City neighborhood. Residents enjoy elevators, on-site management and rooftop patio. Units feature garbage disposal, dishwasher, washer/dryer, cable hook-up and microwave.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Forest Park
Echo Lake
7 Units Available
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1042 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of amenities, including 9-foot ceilings, full-size washers and dryers, closet organizers, and master suites. On-site features include a fitness center, conference room and patio. Smoke-free community.
Arrowhead
7 Units Available
The Vermont
16724 Juanita Dr NE, Kenmore, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
888 sqft
Luxury apartments with fireplaces, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Accepts credit cards and e-payments. Welcomes pets. Across the street from Inglewood Golf Club and Rhododendron Park.
Central Kenmore
3 Units Available
Heron View
18249 73rd Ave NE, Kenmore, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
854 sqft
Comfortably close to Lake Washington, experience the laid-back lifestyle of the Heron View Apartment Homes.
4 Units Available
Whispering Cedars
6501 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1000 sqft
With a prime location and enviable amenities, you cannot go wrong with Whispering Cedars Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. These Washington apartments enjoy the advantage of a big city lifestyle, with the luxury of a more peaceful setting.
9 Units Available
Brackett Apartments
9501 244th St SW, Edmonds, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
893 sqft
Seattle and Everett only minutes away via I-5 and Hwy 99. Lifestyle enhanced by fireplace, well-equipped kitchen and large closets. Community areas include a pool, spa, sauna and fitness center.
Westhill
4 Units Available
Ivorywood
8700 NE Bothell Way, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1053 sqft
Stunning views, luxury indoor spa, private garages and convenient location. In-unit laundry and cable included in these spacious, pet-friendly apartments located just 15 minutes from Seattle.
Green Lake
30 Units Available
Green Lake Village
427 NE 72nd St, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1101 sqft
Beautiful area that's just one block from Green Lake. Near I-5. LEED certified one- and two-bedroom apartments with energy-efficient W/D, custom wood cabinetry, open-concept floor plan. Composting/recycling, rooftop deck, clubroom.
Maple Leaf
4 Units Available
Park at Northgate Apartment Homes
10735 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1000 sqft
Residents live in units with bathtub, dishwasher and fireplace. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, gym, hot tub and pool. Located close to the Beaver Pond Natural Area.
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
10 Units Available
The Merc
18120 102nd Ave NE, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1016 sqft
This upscale building is within walking distance of local pubs and dining and close to the wineries. Excellent Downtown Bothell location near the waterfront. Spacious interiors with a balcony or patio.
Echo Lake
26 Units Available
Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St, Shoreline, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
951 sqft
Nearby schools: Echo Lake Elementary, King's Elementary, St. Luke School, Shorewood High. Close to Echo Lake, Interurban Trail, Dale Turner Family YMCA, Gateway Shopping Center, Cromwell Park, Richmond Village Shopping Center. Small pets welcome. Amenities include heated pool with spacious sundeck.
9 Units Available
Alderwood Park
18031 36th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
850 sqft
Alderwood Park is distinctive living at its finest with open, modern units near I-5 and the Alderwood Mall. State-of-the-art fitness studio, impeccable landscaping, and in-unit fireplaces create the perfect place to call home in Lynnwood.
8 Units Available
Nickel Creek
3702 204th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
888 sqft
Nearby schools: Hazelwood Elementary, Alderwood Middle School, Redemption Lutheran School, Alderwood Early Childhood Center, Mountlake Terrace High. Close to I-5, Scriber Creek, Brierwood Park. Amenities include kids park, swimming pool, TV lounge, 24-hour fitness center, garages, onsite maintenance.
7 Units Available
Pinewood Square
6500 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
850 sqft
Located in lovely Lynnwood. Amenities include fireplaces, carpeting, ceiling fans, internet access, balconies, patios, a courtyard, fitness center, sauna, soccer field, spa, freeway access and a laundry facility.
University District
14 Units Available
The Corydon
5101 25th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,965
985 sqft
Modern stylings meet convenience. Green community boasts apartments with extra storage and in-unit laundry. Gym and business center on site. Welcomes dogs and cats. University of Washington and I-5 mere minutes away.
