1 bedroom apartments
480 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Forest Park, WA
Sheridan Beach
3 Units Available
Sheridan Beach Terrace
15530 Bothell Way Northeast, Lake Forest Park, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
675 sqft
Situated in lush landscapes, in the hub of Lake Forest Park, our community brings you to the world to your fingertips.
Sheridan Beach
6 Units Available
Watercrest Apartments
14812 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
750 sqft
North of Seattle in Lake Forest Park, Watercrest Apartments provides the convenience of the city and the luxury of near lakefront living.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Forest Park
Olympic Hills
16 Units Available
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
725 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Tenants get access to a yoga studio and barbecue station. Close to Jackson Park Golf Course. Easy access to Lake City Way NE.
Ballinger
4 Units Available
The 205
1795 NE 205th St, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,329
518 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The 205 in Shoreline. View photos, descriptions and more!
Ridgecrest
223 Units Available
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,268
644 sqft
Rising from the former site of Shoreline’s post office, The Postmark is a new urban apartment community worth writing home about. Inspired social spaces, like the courtyard clubhouse and lobby lounge, mix vintage vibes with modern materials.
Olympic Hills
6 Units Available
3030 Lake City
3030 NE 143rd St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
596 sqft
3030 Lake City offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes that are currently going through a Certified Green renovation resulting in energy efficient improvements, reduced utility bills and improved building performance.
Olympic Hills
8 Units Available
Andante
3031 NE 137th St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
710 sqft
Welcome home to Andant, conveniently situated just west of Lake Washington in Seattle, Washington. We know that comfort and convenience are of utmost importance, and Andant was designed with your satisfaction in mind.
Olympic Hills
17 Units Available
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,613
706 sqft
Great location in North Seattle. Community features Fitness Center, game room and theater room for all tenants to use. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, premium kitchen appliances and full-size w/d in unit.
Olympic Hills
9 Units Available
Clocktower
13725 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
675 sqft
Gated community with a courtesy patrol blocks from Lake Washington near Route 522. Renovated apartments feature lovely quartz countertops and new steel appliances. Sun deck and seasonal pool available to residents.
Olympic Hills
1 Unit Available
3024 NE 143rd St #303
3024 Northeast 143rd Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
610 sqft
Lake City Apartment - Welcome home to your private sanctuary! 1 bed, 1 bath apartment in Lake City, close to amenities! Private balcony, vaulted ceilings, tons of closet space. 1 parking spot included, laundry is in the building.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Forest Park
Roosevelt
3 Units Available
Kavela Apartments
845 NE 66th St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,935
664 sqft
There is plenty to explore when you live in the heart of the Roosevelt District at Kavela Seattle Apartments. When you're done exploring, come home to relax at Kavela.
Greenwood
21 Units Available
Leilani Apartment Homes
10215 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
633 sqft
Close to Evanston P-Patch Community Gardens, Lenny's Produce, Quality Food Center, multiple bus stops, D-Line Rapid Ride, Pipers Creek Trail, and Viewlands Elementary School. Amenities include floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry, outdoor edgeless pool, and individually controlled thermostats.
Meridian Park
7 Units Available
Forest Hills
1311 N 175th St, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
622 sqft
Modern community near I-5 and the bus line. Within walking distance of parks and entertainment. On-site fitness center, internet cafe, and hot tub. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Echo Lake
7 Units Available
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
800 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of amenities, including 9-foot ceilings, full-size washers and dryers, closet organizers, and master suites. On-site features include a fitness center, conference room and patio. Smoke-free community.
Melody Hill
9 Units Available
Lakeside
6102 St Albion Way, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
725 sqft
Great location close to I-5, Hwy 99 and Alderwood Mall and situated on a lake with cherry trees. Apartments are bright and roomy with plenty of storage space.
Bitter Lake
1 Unit Available
North Greenwood Apartments
13826 Greenwood Ave N #41, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
574 sqft
One bedroom unit with spacious bathroom, lots of kitchen storage and all appliances in unit including washer and dryer.
Cedar Heights
7 Units Available
Origin
12311 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
757 sqft
Charming, mid-century-inspired apartments with huge living spaces. Perfect location just north of downtown Seattle. Complex features studio, 1, or 2-bedroom apartments close to all the buzz of the city.
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
10 Units Available
The Merc
18120 102nd Ave NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
811 sqft
This upscale building is within walking distance of local pubs and dining and close to the wineries. Excellent Downtown Bothell location near the waterfront. Spacious interiors with a balcony or patio.
Green Lake
4 Units Available
CREW APARTMENTS
8228 Green Lake Drive North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
550 sqft
Our apartments in Green Lake, Washington are located in one of Seattle’s most sought-after neighborhoods. It’s a great place to walk, to bike, to meet people and make friends.
Echo Lake
30 Units Available
Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
917 sqft
Nearby schools: Echo Lake Elementary, King's Elementary, St. Luke School, Shorewood High. Close to Echo Lake, Interurban Trail, Dale Turner Family YMCA, Gateway Shopping Center, Cromwell Park, Richmond Village Shopping Center. Small pets welcome. Amenities include heated pool with spacious sundeck.
Greenwood
14 Units Available
Guinevere Apartments
522 N 85th St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
588 sqft
Full-size washer and dryer in every home. Large closets and custom maple cabinetry. Rooftop terraces with territorial views of Seattle available. Conveniently located with easy access to 99. Pet friendly.
6 Units Available
Pacific Park
23231 WA-99, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
680 sqft
Short drive to downtown Seattle via I-5. Walking distance to Ballinger Lake and Park. Apartments offer bright interiors, updated kitchens, black appliances and plenty of cabinets. 24-hour laundry, controlled access, pet friendly.
Bitter Lake
3 Units Available
Northlink Apartments
11244 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
641 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northlink Apartments in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Broadview
2 Units Available
Greenwood Vista
11539 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greenwood Vista in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
