Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

82 Apartments for rent in Klahanie, WA with garage

Klahanie apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
25022 se 43rd way
25022 Southeast 43rd Way, Klahanie, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1610 sqft
Great house for rent - Over 1600 sq. ft of living space Great condition with Stainless steel appliances. 1-car covered parking garage plus tons of free parking and built in storage unit Large living area opens to friends and family.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3728 257th Ave SE
3728 257th Avenue Southeast, Klahanie, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1250 sqft
Klahanie Oxford Park Development Home in Desirable Issaquah School District - DUE TO COVID 19- NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS. PLEASE DRIVE BY AND RESPOND TO QUESTIONS FROM AUTO EMAIL SENT TO YOU.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4447 248th Ln SE
4447 248th Lane Southeast, Klahanie, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1181 sqft
Fantastic 2bd, 2ba Condo Available in Klahanie Near Trails and Shops! - To schedule a tour directly, please click the following link: https://showdigs.
Results within 1 mile of Klahanie
Last updated June 14 at 06:44am
15 Units Available
Madison Sammamish
3070 230th Ln SE, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1166 sqft
Just across the street from the Pine Village Shopping Center and minutes from Pine Lake Middle School and Sunny Hills Elementary. Marble fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Issaquah
14 Units Available
Vue Issaquah
906 NE Lilac St, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,849
1323 sqft
Perfectly positioned in the heart of Issaquah Highlands. Contemporary apartments and townhomes with electric fireplaces, granite counters, soaking tubs and private outdoor living spaces. Residents' amenities include a community garden, swimming pool, lounge and playground.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Boulder Creek
4425 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,005
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1422 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Issaquah and I-90. Tenants enjoy gorgeous natural scenery and amenities like a swimming pool and fitness center with yoga studio. Units feature granite counters, fireplaces, and a patio or balcony.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
North Issaquah
22 Units Available
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1501 sqft
Spacious homes with in-unit laundry and nine-foot ceilings. Community includes a business center, basketball court, and hot tub. Run errands at Lake Sammamish Center. Easy access to I-90. Near Lake Sammamish State Park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Issaquah
11 Units Available
Langara
5105 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1426 sqft
Excellent location near state and regional parks. I-90 nearby. High-end studio to 3-bedroom apartments, with fireplace, fully equipped kitchens, and in-unit laundry. 24-hr gym, playground, carports. Close to shopping centers.
Results within 5 miles of Klahanie
Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
21 Units Available
Knolls at Inglewood
22626 NE Inglewood Hill Rd, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
1107 sqft
Located near the clear blue waters of Lake Sammamish in Sammamish, WA, The Knolls at Inglewood Hill is here to provide you with a fresh start.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
29 Units Available
Atlas Apartment Homes
1036 7th Ave NW, Issaquah, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,739
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,257
1162 sqft
Trending architecture a hallmark of this brand-new apartment community. Upscale amenities like stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Car charging available in garage. Community features include a pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
SAMM Apartments
22845 SE 1st Pl, Sammamish, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, just minutes from Soaring Eagle Regional Park. Community offers rooftop deck, parlor with billiards and fitness center. Apartments feature multiple closets, keyless entry, and washer and dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 05:31pm
Greenwood Point
2 Units Available
Timberlake Park Apartments
4615 West Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast, Issaquah, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,799
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine living in our newest luxury apartment community in Issaquah, WA. Timberlake Park Apartments offers modern living in the great outdoors.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
5 Units Available
Saffron
22850 Northeast 8th Street, Sammamish, WA
Studio
$1,499
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,849
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1219 sqft
Located on the desirable Sammamish Plateau, Saffron's elegantly eclectic community features distinctive floor plans for your sophisticated lifestyle.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
824 274th Pl SE
824 274th Place Southeast, Sammamish, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,995
2970 sqft
824 274th Pl SE Available 06/15/20 Sammamish Home - Trossachs Community - Available 6/15! Welcome to this lovely 5 bedroom + bonus, 3 bathroom home in the Trossachs Community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vintage
1 Unit Available
594 241st Ln SE
594 241st Lane Southeast, Sammamish, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1094 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 293317 Fabulous 2 bed, 2 bath Condo in CAMERAY! Centrally located in the heart of Sammamish! TOP FLOOR-END UNIT! Spacious kitchen w/ breakfast bar, pantry & lots of storage! Light & bright

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
369 227th Ln NE
369 227th Lane Northeast, Sammamish, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1490 sqft
369 227th Ln NE Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bed 2.5 Bath with Den Townhome - This immaculate 1,490 square foot townhouse looks out to a large grass and tree filled center courtyard.

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1535 248th Avenue Se
1535 248th Avenue Southeast, Sammamish, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1250 sqft
- Single family home on 3.

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1555 248th Avenue Southeast
1555 248th Avenue Southeast, Sammamish, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1250 sqft
- Single family home on 3.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Issaquah Highlands
1 Unit Available
1011 10th Ave NE
1011 10th Avenue Northeast, Issaquah, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,050
1804 sqft
Issaquah Townhome at the Brownstone - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/b1eabfa051 The Brownstone in Issaquah Highlands Townhome.
Results within 10 miles of Klahanie
Last updated June 14 at 06:39am
Bear Creek
16 Units Available
Heights At Bear Creek Apartments
17771 NE 90th St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,512
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,364
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,481
1341 sqft
Sleek apartments with large closets and plush carpeting. Lots of community offerings, including a barbecue area, fitness center and covered parking. Exercise and play sports at nearby Hartman Park.
Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Downtown Redmond
14 Units Available
Veloce
8102 161st Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,620
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,592
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1050 sqft
Close to Redmond Regional Library, Edge Skate Park, Downtown Central Park, Heron Rookery, Redmond Town Center, Trader Joe's, Sammamish River, Burke Gilman Trail, Redmond Transit Center, Redmond Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with yoga studio, theater room, in-unit laundry, bike rentals.
Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Downtown Redmond
6 Units Available
Old Town Lofts
16175 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,585
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,722
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Across from Redmond Central Park. Resident clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and package receiving services. Laundry area, stainless steel appliances, and spacious walk-in closets in every unit.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
66 Units Available
Notch Apartments
13800 Newcastle Golf Club Road, Newcastle, WA
Studio
$1,675
397 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
949 sqft
Brand new apartment homes right in the heart of Newcastle, WA.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
75 Units Available
Parkside by Lincoln Property Company
15551 NE Turing St., Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,539
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,872
1001 sqft
** We have brand new, never lived in homes! Contact us to schedule your virtual or in person tour! (In person tours are by appointment only)** Welcome to Parkside by Lincoln Property Company – a thoughtfully designed collection of high-tech
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Klahanie, WA

Klahanie apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

