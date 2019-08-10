13123 Washington

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly playground tennis court hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities playground bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

WASHINGTON STATE: Conveniently located just 2-hours north of Seattle, and 1.5-hours south of Vancouver, B.C., Mt. Baker Lodging is your source for private, self-catered, fully equipped Mt. Baker area cabins, cottages, condos, chalets, and executive vacation home rental accommodations, located in the mountain villages of Glacier and Maple Falls, at the magnificent gateway to the Mt. Baker Snoqualmie National Forest, and the adjacent Mount Baker Ski Area!



Chalet 7 is a prime example of one of the many fine holiday properties featured in the Mt. Baker Lodging vacation rental program. This gorgeous 2-story, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath cedar chalet offers spectacular views of Silver Lake. The exterior features a large wraparound deck with a gas grill and a private outdoor hot tub. The interior floor plan includes a half bath, a fully equipped gourmet kitchen, a large living/dining area with a hide-a-bed, a wood burning fireplace, (firewood provided) and cathedral ceilings with expansive window areas. Also, there is one bedroom with its own private entrance, 1-king bed, a freestanding gas fireplace, and an adjoining 3/4-bath. The second floor features one bedroom with 2-queen beds, another bedroom with 1-king bed, and an adjoining 3/4-bath. This pet-friendly vacation property offers breathtaking views, and will sleep 8 to 10-persons (ENFORCED Maximum Occupancy).



The Mount Baker Recreation Area is a year-round playground! SUMMER Guests enjoy great hiking, mountain biking, mountain climbing, rock climbing, backpacking, freshwater fishing (lake and river), small game hunting, whitewater rafting, kayaking, canoeing, swimming, nature viewing, tennis, and golf. WINTER Guests enjoy spectacular downhill and cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, snowboarding, snowmobiling, and sledding. Don't forget your camera...the photography is unsurpassed year-round!



RATES:



Rates for Chalet 7 range from $289.00 to $559.00 per night, and from $1734.00 to $3913.00 per week. Other Mt. Baker Lod