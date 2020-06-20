800 N. Irving Unit #3

Amenities

recently renovated

Cute and Fully updated unit in a 4 plex on a quiet street - This cute and fully remodeled apartment is located on a cul-d-sac in Kennewick close to Edison and Kellogg. It has a large living room that opens to the fully remodeled kitchen including new cabinets, new counter tops, and new appliances. There is a large bonus room which would make a great office, play room, work out room, or other. Can not be used as a bedroom. The full bathroom is also located in the hallway and has a lot of new updates as well. The HUGE bedroom is located at the end of the hallway. There is new flooring and paint through out the unit as well. This home is only available through Real Property Management Tri-Cities.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5817984)