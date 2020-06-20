All apartments in Kennewick
Kennewick, WA
800 N. Irving Unit #3
800 N. Irving Unit #3

800 North Irving Street · No Longer Available
Location

800 North Irving Street, Kennewick, WA 99336

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute and Fully updated unit in a 4 plex on a quiet street - This cute and fully remodeled apartment is located on a cul-d-sac in Kennewick close to Edison and Kellogg. It has a large living room that opens to the fully remodeled kitchen including new cabinets, new counter tops, and new appliances. There is a large bonus room which would make a great office, play room, work out room, or other. Can not be used as a bedroom. The full bathroom is also located in the hallway and has a lot of new updates as well. The HUGE bedroom is located at the end of the hallway. There is new flooring and paint through out the unit as well. This home is only available through Real Property Management Tri-Cities.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5817984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 N. Irving Unit #3 have any available units?
800 N. Irving Unit #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennewick, WA.
Is 800 N. Irving Unit #3 currently offering any rent specials?
800 N. Irving Unit #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 N. Irving Unit #3 pet-friendly?
No, 800 N. Irving Unit #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennewick.
Does 800 N. Irving Unit #3 offer parking?
No, 800 N. Irving Unit #3 does not offer parking.
Does 800 N. Irving Unit #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 N. Irving Unit #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 N. Irving Unit #3 have a pool?
No, 800 N. Irving Unit #3 does not have a pool.
Does 800 N. Irving Unit #3 have accessible units?
No, 800 N. Irving Unit #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 800 N. Irving Unit #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 N. Irving Unit #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 N. Irving Unit #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 N. Irving Unit #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
