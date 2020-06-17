All apartments in Kennewick
Find more places like 15 N. Cascade St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennewick, WA
/
15 N. Cascade St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

15 N. Cascade St.

15 North Cascade Street · (509) 820-3637
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kennewick
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15 North Cascade Street, Kennewick, WA 99336

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15 N. Cascade St. · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2352 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
walk in closets
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Furnished Apartment in Downtown Kennewick - Click on 1st photo to start video tour!

Located in historic downtown Kennewick, this fully-furnished apartment is house-sized at 2300 square feet!
3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, formal living room and great room, plus a room-sized walk-in closet!

Located on the second floor of a quiet commercial building walking distance from bars, restaurants, shopping & entertainment.
Brand new Luxury Vinyl Plank installed throughout the entire apartment for easy cleaning & fully furnished.
The entry on the main floor has a coat storage armoire so you don't have to take coats & boots upstairs into the apartment.
All three bedrooms are quite large with great closet space, dressers & sitting chairs and across from the largest bedrooms is a room-sized walk in closet.
The formal living room is cozy with leather furniture, a large electric fireplace and television.
Off the kitchen is the great room with dining space and sitting area. The kitchen is fully appointed with kitchenware & dining ware, all appliances, coffee maker & toaster.
Office space in the main with lots of storage & cabinet space and a desk.
Washer & dryer included
All utilities included
Monitored security cameras on front & back of building.
All you need is bed linens and towels

Additional Lease Information:
12 month lease, short-term options negotiable

Deposit & Fees Include:
$1,526 Refundable Deposit
$269 Inspection Fee

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5536874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 N. Cascade St. have any available units?
15 N. Cascade St. has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 N. Cascade St. have?
Some of 15 N. Cascade St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 N. Cascade St. currently offering any rent specials?
15 N. Cascade St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 N. Cascade St. pet-friendly?
No, 15 N. Cascade St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennewick.
Does 15 N. Cascade St. offer parking?
No, 15 N. Cascade St. does not offer parking.
Does 15 N. Cascade St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 N. Cascade St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 N. Cascade St. have a pool?
No, 15 N. Cascade St. does not have a pool.
Does 15 N. Cascade St. have accessible units?
No, 15 N. Cascade St. does not have accessible units.
Does 15 N. Cascade St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 N. Cascade St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 N. Cascade St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 N. Cascade St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 15 N. Cascade St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Highlander Apartments
3030 W 4th Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336
Aspen Hills
803 S Olympia St
Kennewick, WA 99336
Clearwater Bay Apartment Homes
5225 W Clearwater Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336
Sage Creek
4302 W Hood Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336
Sunset Ridge
3887 W 7th Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336
Grandridge Place
725 N Center Pkwy
Kennewick, WA 99336
Crown Village
445 N Volland St
Kennewick, WA 99336
Lakeside
5100 W Clearwater Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336

Similar Pages

Kennewick 1 BedroomsKennewick 2 Bedrooms
Kennewick Apartments with BalconyKennewick Dog Friendly Apartments
Kennewick Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richland, WAPasco, WAWalla Walla, WA
Hermiston, ORCollege Place, WA
West Richland, WAPendleton, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbia Basin College
Whitman College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity