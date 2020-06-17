15 N. Cascade St.

Amenities

in unit laundry all utils included walk in closets fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities

Furnished Apartment in Downtown Kennewick - Click on 1st photo to start video tour!



Located in historic downtown Kennewick, this fully-furnished apartment is house-sized at 2300 square feet!

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, formal living room and great room, plus a room-sized walk-in closet!



Located on the second floor of a quiet commercial building walking distance from bars, restaurants, shopping & entertainment.

Brand new Luxury Vinyl Plank installed throughout the entire apartment for easy cleaning & fully furnished.

The entry on the main floor has a coat storage armoire so you don't have to take coats & boots upstairs into the apartment.

All three bedrooms are quite large with great closet space, dressers & sitting chairs and across from the largest bedrooms is a room-sized walk in closet.

The formal living room is cozy with leather furniture, a large electric fireplace and television.

Off the kitchen is the great room with dining space and sitting area. The kitchen is fully appointed with kitchenware & dining ware, all appliances, coffee maker & toaster.

Office space in the main with lots of storage & cabinet space and a desk.

Washer & dryer included

All utilities included

Monitored security cameras on front & back of building.

All you need is bed linens and towels



Additional Lease Information:

12 month lease, short-term options negotiable



Deposit & Fees Include:

$1,526 Refundable Deposit

$269 Inspection Fee



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5536874)