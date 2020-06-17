15 N. Cascade St.

Amenities
Furnished Apartment in Downtown Kennewick - Click on 1st photo to start video tour!
Located in historic downtown Kennewick, this fully-furnished apartment is house-sized at 2300 square feet!
3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, formal living room and great room, plus a room-sized walk-in closet!
Located on the second floor of a quiet commercial building walking distance from bars, restaurants, shopping & entertainment.
Brand new Luxury Vinyl Plank installed throughout the entire apartment for easy cleaning & fully furnished.
The entry on the main floor has a coat storage armoire so you don't have to take coats & boots upstairs into the apartment.
All three bedrooms are quite large with great closet space, dressers & sitting chairs and across from the largest bedrooms is a room-sized walk in closet.
The formal living room is cozy with leather furniture, a large electric fireplace and television.
Off the kitchen is the great room with dining space and sitting area. The kitchen is fully appointed with kitchenware & dining ware, all appliances, coffee maker & toaster.
Office space in the main with lots of storage & cabinet space and a desk.
Washer & dryer included
All utilities included
Monitored security cameras on front & back of building.
All you need is bed linens and towels
Additional Lease Information:
12 month lease, short-term options negotiable
Deposit & Fees Include:
$1,526 Refundable Deposit
$269 Inspection Fee
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5536874)