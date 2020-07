Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Nice home, great neighborhood - FOR RENT: Super clean and very well kept home in south central Kennewick. 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths. All kitchen appliances included.W/D hook ups in utility room. 1 car attached garage. Extra parking outside, RV friendly. Giant fenced yard and very quiet neighborhood.Online application process. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. No pets, please. Tenant to verify school boundaries to their satisfaction.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5902408)