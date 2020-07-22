Apartment List
/
WA
/
kenmore
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:43 PM

230 Apartments for rent in Kenmore, WA with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Kenmore means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
9 Units Available
Northlake Terrace
The Timbers at Kenmore
18930 68th Ave NE, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,668
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
912 sqft
Welcome home to Timbers Apartments, where you can experience the best in contemporary living. Our beautiful community is ideally situated against the natural backdrop of picturesque Kenmore, Washington.
Results within 1 mile of Kenmore
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
3 Units Available
Westhill
Ivorywood
8700 NE Bothell Way, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning views, luxury indoor spa, private garages and convenient location. In-unit laundry and cable included in these spacious, pet-friendly apartments located just 15 minutes from Seattle.
Results within 5 miles of Kenmore
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
6 Units Available
Duet
4702 176th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1002 sqft
Harmony is within reach! Welcome to Duet, where nature and urban living come together. This Pacific Northwest retreat offers the work/life balance you've been looking for in the suburb of Lynnwood, Washington - just north Seattle.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
11 Units Available
Cedar Heights
Origin
12311 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,700
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1033 sqft
Charming, mid-century-inspired apartments with huge living spaces. Perfect location just north of downtown Seattle. Complex features studio, 1, or 2-bedroom apartments close to all the buzz of the city.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
7 Units Available
Moss Bay
Voda
207 Park Lane, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$2,200
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,525
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1050 sqft
In the heart of Kirkland's Park Lane pedestrian oasis. Two blocks from sparkling Lake Washington. Vibrantly designed living spaces with air conditioning, modern tonal finishes, quartz counters and view decks.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
15 Units Available
Alderwood Park
18031 36th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
850 sqft
Alderwood Park is distinctive living at its finest with open, modern units near I-5 and the Alderwood Mall. State-of-the-art fitness studio, impeccable landscaping, and in-unit fireplaces create the perfect place to call home in Lynnwood.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
4 Units Available
Heritage Ridge
16619 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,626
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, bus stops, shopping at Mill Creek Town Center, Alderwood Mall, Bright Star Kids Academy, I-5 Express, Everett Boeing, North Creek Trail. Located in Edmonds School District. Amenities include heated outdoor pool, year-round hot tub, garage parking, walk-in laundry.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
10 Units Available
Canyon Park
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,726
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,357
1300 sqft
Unique and peaceful community surrounded by nature in an ideal location close to I-405, I-5 and the convenience of downtown Seattle. Green community with first-class amenities offering a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and more.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 12:16 PM
9 Units Available
Woodstone Apartments
16520 North Rd, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1200 sqft
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, Lynnwood High School, Martha Lake Elementary, Walmart, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Bright Star Kids Academy. Pet-friendly apartments with a playground, swimming pool, spa/hot tub, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
$
21 Units Available
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Avalon North Creek features spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments convenient in Bothell Mill Creek.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
12 Units Available
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell West, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,657
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1538 sqft
Nearby schools: Lynnwood High School, Fernwood Elementary, Canyon Creek Elementary, Skyview Junior High. Close to North Creek, I-405, N. Creek Park, Centennial Park. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, pool, children's play area, sustainable lighting, proximity to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 12:11 PM
25 Units Available
Cedar Terrace
Taluswood Apartments
4208 236th St SW, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1208 sqft
Taluswood Apartments offers stylishly renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Mountlake Terrace, Washington.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
15 Units Available
Moss Bay
128 on State
128 State St S, Kirkland, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,913
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,856
1276 sqft
Close to Peter Kirk Memorial Park, Kirkland Performance Center, Kirkland Library, Marina Park, Kirkland City Dock, Lakeview Elementary, Google, Microsoft, ClearWire, QFC, Everest Park. Amenities include 9' ceilings, shaker-style alder cabinets, controlled access underground parking.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
7 Units Available
Martha Lake
16626 6th Ave W, Martha Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,474
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,806
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1109 sqft
Great location just 20 minutes from Seattle, and close to shopping and dining. Units feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, and private patios. Community includes Internet, a business center, and more.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
9 Units Available
Melody Hill
Lakeside
6102 St Albion Way, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1260 sqft
Great location close to I-5, Hwy 99 and Alderwood Mall and situated on a lake with cherry trees. Apartments are bright and roomy with plenty of storage space.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
6 Units Available
Lake Ballinger
Andorra
22817 Lakeview Dr, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1050 sqft
These apartments offer luxurious floor plans and lots of amenities, including an on-site 24-hour fitness center, pet-friendly units, double-paned windows, large closets, remodeled batrhooms and kitchens, and plenty of natrauel light.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
7 Units Available
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill
Willina Ranch
15515 Juanita Woodinville Way NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,012
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,346
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,508
1337 sqft
Conveniently located off of I-405 with easy access to shops and restaurants. Units feature cozy fireplaces, private patios and soaring ceilings. Residents have a 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
11 Units Available
Nickel Creek
3702 204th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
888 sqft
Nearby schools: Hazelwood Elementary, Alderwood Middle School, Redemption Lutheran School, Alderwood Early Childhood Center, Mountlake Terrace High. Close to I-5, Scriber Creek, Brierwood Park. Amenities include kids park, swimming pool, TV lounge, 24-hour fitness center, garages, onsite maintenance.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
30 Units Available
North Juanita
Woodlake Apartments
11400 NE 132nd St, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,662
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
881 sqft
Conveniently situated right off I-405. Apartments feature white cabinetry and spacious closets. Recently renovated with in-home laundry and hardwood floors. Green community with expansive, relaxing amenities.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
9 Units Available
Pinewood Square
6500 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,243
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
850 sqft
Located in lovely Lynnwood. Amenities include fireplaces, carpeting, ceiling fans, internet access, balconies, patios, a courtyard, fitness center, sauna, soccer field, spa, freeway access and a laundry facility.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 12:43 PM
6 Units Available
Collins Junction
4727 200th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern units with vinyl plank flooring, sprayed countertops, and fireplaces. Short distance to Grocery Outlet, Lynnwood Square, Applebee's, and King Tut restaurant. Resident lounge with high-speed Wi-Fi, fitness center, and pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 12:33 PM
$
46 Units Available
South Juanita
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
1228 sqft
Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Luxury community includes pool, racquetball court, sauna and tennis court. Located in Kirkland, close to parks, restaurants and shopping.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:19 PM
20 Units Available
Town Center
Campbell Run
13305 NE 171st St, Woodinville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1208 sqft
Nestled in the heart of historic Woodinville, WA, let Campbell Run Apartments welcome you to your new home.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
7 Units Available
Fitzgerald-35th SE
Stonemeadow Farms
23028 27th Ave SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,511
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,917
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community with a business center, swimming pool, and 24-hour fitness center. Newly refurbished homes with walk-in closets and mountain views. Close to Boeing North, with easy access to the area's commercial center.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Kenmore, WA

Finding apartments with a pool in Kenmore means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Kenmore could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

Similar Pages

Kenmore 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKenmore 2 Bedroom ApartmentsKenmore 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsKenmore 3 Bedroom ApartmentsKenmore Apartments with Balconies
Kenmore Apartments with GymsKenmore Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKenmore Apartments with ParkingKenmore Apartments with Pools
Kenmore Apartments with Washer-DryersKenmore Dog Friendly ApartmentsKenmore Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WAMill Creek, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WA
SeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WABainbridge Island, WAMaple Valley, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northlake Terrace

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College