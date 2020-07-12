Neighborhood Guide: Issaquah
Check out the top neighborhoods in Issaquah for renting an apartment: North Issaquah, Greenwood Point, Gilman and more
- 1. North IssaquahSee all 183 apartments in North IssaquahVerified
1 of 32Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm$20 Units AvailableNorth IssaquahVue Issaquah906 NE Lilac St, Issaquah, WA1 Bedroom$1,739657 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,945989 sqft3 Bedrooms$2,4131323 sqftVerified
1 of 20Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm$24 Units AvailableNorth IssaquahThe Timbers At Issaquah Ridge23425 SE Black Nugget Rd, Issaquah, WA1 Bedroom$1,710868 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,9701288 sqft3 Bedrooms$2,6251501 sqft
- 2. Greenwood PointSee all 307 apartments in Greenwood PointVerified
1 of 25Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm10 Units AvailableGreenwood PointLakemont Orchard18305 SE Newport Way, Issaquah, WA1 Bedroom$1,788758 sqft2 Bedrooms$2,100960 sqft3 BedroomsAsk
1 of 19Last updated July 12 at 10:05am1 Unit AvailableGreenwood Point4356 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE #A1414356 West Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast, Issaquah, WA2 Bedrooms$2,3001159 sqft
- 3. GilmanSee all 139 apartments in GilmanVerified
1 of 39Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm2 Units AvailableGilmanVale Apartments955 7th Avenue Northwest, Issaquah, WAStudioAsk1 Bedroom$2,250697 sqft2 Bedrooms$2,4831139 sqftVerified
1 of 23Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm4 Units AvailableGilmanVista Ridge Apartments201 Mt Park Blvd SW, Issaquah, WA2 Bedrooms$1,9171063 sqft3 Bedrooms$2,3121207 sqft
- 4. TalusSee all 244 apartments in TalusVerified
1 of 41Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm13 Units AvailableTalusEstates at Cougar Mountain2128 Shy Bear Way NW, Issaquah, WA1 Bedroom$2,070743 sqft2 Bedrooms$2,2651129 sqft3 Bedrooms$3,4251522 sqftVerified
1 of 20Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm$5 Units AvailableTalusCalabria at Talus2000 Northwest Talus Drive, Issaquah, WAStudio$1,7901058 sqft1 BedroomAsk3 Bedrooms$3,3152629 sqft
