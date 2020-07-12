Neighborhood Guide: Issaquah

Check out the top neighborhoods in Issaquah for renting an apartment: North Issaquah, Greenwood Point, Gilman and more

Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:35 PM
  1. 1. North Issaquah
    See all 183 apartments in North Issaquah
    20 Units Available
    North Issaquah
    Vue Issaquah
    906 NE Lilac St, Issaquah, WA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,739
    657 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,945
    989 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $2,413
    1323 sqft
    24 Units Available
    North Issaquah
    The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
    23425 SE Black Nugget Rd, Issaquah, WA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,710
    868 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,970
    1288 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $2,625
    1501 sqft
  2. 2. Greenwood Point
    See all 307 apartments in Greenwood Point
    10 Units Available
    Greenwood Point
    Lakemont Orchard
    18305 SE Newport Way, Issaquah, WA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,788
    758 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,100
    960 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    1 Unit Available
    Greenwood Point
    4356 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE #A141
    4356 West Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast, Issaquah, WA
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,300
    1159 sqft
  3. 3. Gilman
    See all 139 apartments in Gilman
    2 Units Available
    Gilman
    Vale Apartments
    955 7th Avenue Northwest, Issaquah, WA
    Studio
    Ask
    1 Bedroom
    $2,250
    697 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,483
    1139 sqft
    4 Units Available
    Gilman
    Vista Ridge Apartments
    201 Mt Park Blvd SW, Issaquah, WA
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,917
    1063 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $2,312
    1207 sqft
  4. 4. Talus
    See all 244 apartments in Talus
    13 Units Available
    Talus
    Estates at Cougar Mountain
    2128 Shy Bear Way NW, Issaquah, WA
    1 Bedroom
    $2,070
    743 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,265
    1129 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $3,425
    1522 sqft
    5 Units Available
    Talus
    Calabria at Talus
    2000 Northwest Talus Drive, Issaquah, WA
    Studio
    $1,790
    1058 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    Ask
    3 Bedrooms
    $3,315
    2629 sqft
