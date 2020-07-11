/
apartments with washer dryer
169 Apartments for rent in Hazel Dell, WA with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
Crystal Creek Apartments
2600 NE Minnehaha St, Hazel Dell, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Award-winning community near Washington State University and Costco in the Vancouver School District. In-unit washers and dryers, oversized patios, wood-burning fireplaces and attached garage parking.
1 Unit Available
Northeast Hazel Dell-Starcrest
405 NE 85th St K
405 Northeast 85th Street, Hazel Dell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1116 sqft
Spacious Condo, Appliances included, Garage, Gated - Property Id: 27870 The Following Utilities are Included: Water, Sewage, Garbage Community center features gym, seasonal pool, sauna and recreational room with pool table.
Results within 1 mile of Hazel Dell
2 Units Available
Lincoln
Pacific Pointe
301 NE 45th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1300 sqft
Welcome to Pacific Pointe Apartments for lease in Vancouver, Washington. Pacific Pointe is located on a quiet wooded street, where you'll feel the cozy comforts of home but be just moments from where you need to be.
11 Units Available
West Hazel Dell
Arnada Pointe
4820 NE Hazel Dell Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your home sweet home at Arnada Pointe Apartments. Beautiful inside and out, our welcoming community boasts an ideal blend of lifestyle-enhancing amenities and convenience-focused fixtures.
1 Unit Available
Walnut Grove
Wellington Court
3417 NE 53rd St, Minnehaha, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wellington Court boasts some of the largest floorplans in the area. Enjoy the privacy of no upstairs or downstairs neighbors and access to a large enclosed courtyard with playground.
1 Unit Available
Lincoln
3309 Kauffman Ave.
3309 Kauffman Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
533 sqft
Newer One Bedroom Apartment in beautiful Downtown Vancouver WA - Newer spacious and open one bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. So many windows and light that makes this amazing.
1 Unit Available
Starcrest
610 NW 114th Street
610 Northwest 114th Street, Salmon Creek, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2656 sqft
Charming Ranch with Finished basement! - 4 bedroom, 2 bath daylight ranch home with hardwood floors in the living room, coved ceilings and built-ins in adjacent dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Hazel Dell
17 Units Available
Esther Short
Riverwest
700 Waterfront Way, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,411
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,814
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,029
1173 sqft
It’s not often we have the chance to see history in the making. A bustling riverfront community is rising on the Vancouver Waterfront.
6 Units Available
Bagley Downs
Fox Pointe
3009 NE 57th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,099
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An amazing community of beautiful apartments is resting in Vancouver. These apartments have a spacious floor plan with a large kitchen, ample storage space as well as an outdoor patio.
6 Units Available
Bagley Downs
Creekside Village
3100 Falk Rd, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1452 sqft
Versatile apartments and townhomes, near Westfield Vancouver and Eleanor Roosevelt Elementary School. Units have walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces. Business center, fitness center and clubhouse located on the site.
11 Units Available
Ogden
Sedona at Bridgecreek
2220 NE Bridgecreek Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,211
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
927 sqft
Pet-friendly community on 11 wooded acres. Minutes from Highway 500 and I-205. Apartments come with washer/dryer, fireplace and ceiling fan. Tenants have access to pool, hot tub, tanning bed, gym and covered parking.
5 Units Available
North Glen Villas
7101 NE 109th St, Barberton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located north of Padden Parkway and the mall in a quiet area. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, fitness area and business center. Each home features designer kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and designer cabinets.
10 Units Available
Ogden
The Addison
7531 NE 18th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1372 sqft
Sleek apartments feature wooden floors, fireplaces, energy-efficient appliances and fitted kitchens. Clubhouse, fitness center, BBQ space and private garages. Minutes away from the I-205, US 500, Vancouver Mall, Meadowbrook Park and Washington State University.
9 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Silver Oak
8701 NE 54th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,311
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish, spacious Vancouver apartments with renovated interiors and luxury on-site amenities. Westfield Vancouver Mall and Orchards Community Park are minutes away, and the city center can be reached via WA 500.
25 Units Available
Esther Short
Our Heroes Place
412 E 13th St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,250
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
517 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Our Heroes Place in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Walnut Grove
The Grove at 72nd
5302 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few minutes from SR-500 and I-205 On-site amenities include a clubhouse with a gym, a pool and a spacious floor plan. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, high-end finishes and roomy floor plans.
25 Units Available
Kevanna Park
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,697
1116 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
4 Units Available
Esther Short
Vancouvercenter
601 Columbia St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
912 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment.
1 Unit Available
Oakbrook
Royal Green
3811 Northeast Royal View Avenue, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
980 sqft
Royal Green Apartment Homes are centrally located in the Vancouver Mall area, off 4th Plain next to Royal Oaks Golf and Country Club.
4 Units Available
Esther Short
Rediviva
111 Parkway Place, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,999
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1060 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rediviva in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
14 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Walnut Grove Landing
4701 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1200 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, washer/dryers and private balconies. The gated community is home to an outdoor pool, hot tub, fitness center and landscaped gardens. Walking distance to Vancouver Mall, and just three minutes from Route 500.
3 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Larkspur Place
7609 NE Vancouver Mall Dr, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex features 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, hot tub/spa and pool. Apartments include walk-in closet and wood-burning fireplace. Located conveniently next to the Vancouver Mall, by WA 500.
9 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
Highland Hills
2406 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located close to WSU campus, I-205 and I-5 as well as shopping and dining. Spacious units have lots of natural light, double-paned windows, and modern amenities. Access to hiking trails nearby.
3 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Van Mall North
9009 NE 54th St, Five Corners, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,408
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Van Mall North in Vancouver, Washington! We offer a quiet and elegant-style community that is close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Orchard's Park and major freeways.
