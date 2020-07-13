Apartment List
/
WA
/
graham
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:59 AM

53 Apartments for rent in Graham, WA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Graham apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
The Outlook
10234 194th St E, Graham, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A private, residential community with many amenities, including yoga, a business center, dog park, playground, on-site pool, internet cafe and grill area. Upgraded interiors including granite countertops and fireplaces. Community garden on-site.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11418-184th St Ct E
11418 184th Street Court East, Graham, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2140 sqft
11418-184th St Ct E Available 08/07/20 Lipoma Firs Puyallup!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2. bath in Lipoma Firs neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Graham
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
6 Units Available
South Hill
Sierra Sun
12415 172nd St E, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,757
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1324 sqft
Close to Highway 161 and Washington Ave. Recently built community has a pool, a courtyard, a hot tub and a barbecue. Apartments feature private laundry, furniture, kitchen appliances and carpeting.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
21 Units Available
Rollingbay
Glacier Run Apartments
12020 Sunrise Blvd, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,427
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1181 sqft
Imagine waking up to jaw-dropping views of Mt. Rainier-so close you can almost touch it.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Hill
10016 186th Place E #106
10016 186th Place East, South Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1212 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath Puyallup Condo - 1st floor condo in Waterford Crossing Condo gated community. (RLNE5831804)

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
South Hill
18534 97th Ave E
18534 97th Avenue East, South Hill, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2152 sqft
**AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING STARTING 7/6** Modern home with 9 ft ceilings, and open kitchen with pantry. 4 bedrooms plus office, bonus room, 5 piece master bath, walk-in closet. This home has plenty of room to entertain guests.
Results within 5 miles of Graham
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
6 Units Available
Frederickson
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,378
1714 sqft
Newly revamped homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a clubhouse and a 24-hour fitness center. Opposite the Boulevard Mall.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,368
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,918
1212 sqft
Recently revamped units just minutes away from downtown shopping options. Units feature private patios or balconies and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with sauna and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
South Hill
Alderra Apartments
13507 99th Ave E, South Hill, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1110 sqft
Alderra offers spacious apartment homes in the city of Puyallup. Just south of Seattle, this historic city is home to the Washington State Fair, the Daffodil Festival Parade and a farmers’ market.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Frederickson
2315 180th Street East
2315 180th Street East, Frederickson, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1154 sqft
2 Bedrooms, 2.5 bath Townhome - 1,154 sq. ft. Open floor plan with light filled kitchen, powder bath downstairs, cozy gas fireplace and patio that overlooks yard and community nature trail. Both master bedrooms are located upstairs.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Spanaway
19632 19th Ave Ct E
19632 19th Avenue East, Spanaway, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2655 sqft
Newer Spanaway 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath On Quiet Cul De Sac - This large 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Elk Plain
20221 40th Ave E
20221 40th Avenue East, Frederickson, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1382 sqft
Frederickson 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home - Great floor plan includes 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, garage and big back yard. Great community in quiet neighborhood.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Spanaway
2325 165th Street East
2325 165th Street East, Spanaway, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2008 sqft
Very well maintained in a gated community features 4 bedrooms plus a loft on upper floor, 2.5 bathrooms. Open concept with vaulted 9 ft ceilings on main floor.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13165 176th Ave E
13165 176th Avenue East, Pierce County, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
Rent to Own this spacious and cozy home on a Corner Lot with one of the largest lots within the elevated forestland of Tehalehs new development Community! Gorgeous exterior with extra white trim and within walking distance to Tehaleh Heights

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
924 Daffodil Ave NE
924 Daffodil Avenue Northeast, Orting, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3004 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Near Foothills Trail! - Consider yourself home in this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home over looking the walking trail and river near down town Orting.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Hill
12811 80th Ave Ct E
12811 80th Avenue Court East, South Hill, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2277 sqft
12811 80th Ave Ct E Available 07/13/20 • Pending Application • - Absolutely stunning 4 bd, office/den, 3.75 ba, 2 car gar w/ approx.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Hill
15522 87th Ave E
15522 87th Avenue East, South Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1650 sqft
Gated Community Large Duplex - Gated neighborhood. End of the street. End of the Cul de Sac. Huge private, fenced in back yard. Tandem 2 car garage. Gas fireplace insert. Gas forced air cental heating. This place has all the amenities.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8131 116th St E
8131 43rd Avenue Southwest, South Hill, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1105 sqft
Two Bedroom, One Bath duplex in South Hill- One-Level Living on a Quiet Dead End Street - Wooded Seclusion awaits you at the end of this quaint duplex community. Newly painted and updated, beautiful new sculptured carpet in living and bedrooms.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4016 7th St SW #B109
4016 7th Street Southwest, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1034 sqft
Spacious Puyallup Townhouse! - Townhouse-style condo with 1100 square feet! The main level of this home features a flowing floor-plan with spacious living room, dining area and updated kitchen with incredible cabinet and counter space! Downstairs,

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
South Hill
13405 97th Avenue East #302
13405 97th Avenue East, South Hill, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
717 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in Puyallup. Water, sewer, garbage, clubhouse, workout area, outdoor pool and hot tub access included with rent. $1,300 per month with $1,300 Security Deposit.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Spanaway
17919 17th Ave Ct E
17919 17th Avenue Court East, Spanaway, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2080 sqft
17919 17th Ave Ct E Available 06/20/20 Pending Application - Gorgeous 3 bd, 2.5 ba, 2 car Garage with approx.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
South Hill
8814 146th Street Court East
8814 146th Street Court East, South Hill, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2424 sqft
Puyallup large 4 bedroom 3 bath split level home - Available NOW - Welcome home, a quiet drive to this lovely 2400 s/f home located on a cul-du-sac in a lovely small neighborhood.

1 of 9

Last updated March 25 at 10:44am
1 Unit Available
South Hill
10406 140th Street Court East
10406 140th Street Court East, South Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1479 sqft
79 Available 04/17/20 Quiet Culdesac, Spacious and Tidy Home - w/s/g included in rent! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has a one-car garage plus parking for two outside.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
South Hill
13023 82nd Ave Ct E
13023 82nd Avenue Court East, South Hill, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,695
2080 sqft
13023 82nd Ave Ct E Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home- Available August - Come view this beautiful 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the heart of Puyallup.
City Guide for Graham, WA

"Washington my home / Whereever I may roam / This is my land, my native land" From "Washington, My Home" by Helen Davis

Washington is home to the city of Graham, located an hour south of Seattle. And Graham is home to a population has been steadily increasing in the last 10 years. Fortunately (or unfortunately, maybe), this city's traffic and urban sprawl hasn't reached the level of Seattle and other large cities. Mountains and lakes are still very much a part of the landscape here, and you don't have to compete with millions of people on the road. If that sounds like the good life to you, it's time to commence the apartment search. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Graham, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Graham apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Graham 2 BedroomsGraham 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGraham Apartments with BalconyGraham Apartments with GarageGraham Apartments with Gym
Graham Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGraham Apartments with ParkingGraham Apartments with PoolGraham Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Graham Cheap PlacesGraham Dog Friendly ApartmentsGraham Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WA
Bothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WANorth Bend, WAKlahanie, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College