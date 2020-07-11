/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:58 AM
89 Apartments for rent in Frederickson, WA with washer-dryer
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
South Hill
18614 84th Ave. Ct. E.
18614 84th Avenue Court East, Frederickson, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2004 sqft
Large 2 story, 4 plus bedroom on huge corner lot, fully fenced backyard. Excellent location!! - Two story 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath home on a large .22-acre corner lot.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Elk Plain
5020 200th ST CT E
5020 200th Street Court East, Frederickson, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2120 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home!!!!!! - Featuring a beautiful, well-maintained 3-bedroom 2.5 bath home in the community of Autumn Woods. Kitchen has lots of cabinet and counter space. Large breakfast bar/eating area.
Results within 1 mile of Frederickson
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
7 Units Available
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1238 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom furnished apartments in Parkland neighborhood. Amenities include pool, spa/hot tub, basketball court, fitness center, carport parking. Enjoy modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, balcony/patio. Access to I-5, Hwy. 512, McChord Air Force Base.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Hill
15522 87th Ave E
15522 87th Avenue East, South Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1650 sqft
Gated Community Large Duplex - Gated neighborhood. End of the street. End of the Cul de Sac. Huge private, fenced in back yard. Tandem 2 car garage. Gas fireplace insert. Gas forced air cental heating. This place has all the amenities.
1 of 21
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Spanaway
17919 17th Ave Ct E
17919 17th Avenue Court East, Spanaway, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2080 sqft
17919 17th Ave Ct E Available 06/20/20 Pending Application - Gorgeous 3 bd, 2.5 ba, 2 car Garage with approx.
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
South Hill
8814 146th Street Court East
8814 146th Street Court East, South Hill, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2424 sqft
Puyallup large 4 bedroom 3 bath split level home - Available NOW - Welcome home, a quiet drive to this lovely 2400 s/f home located on a cul-du-sac in a lovely small neighborhood.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
15923 58th Ave Ct E
15923 58th Avenue Court East, Summit View, WA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CUTE little rambler 1/4 acre lot!! - Nothing too fancy about this 3 bedroom / 1 bath single-level home... but... 1. it IS in the desired PUYALLUP SCHOOL DISTRICT 2. it is close to everything 3. it has a little country feel to it, and 4.
Results within 5 miles of Frederickson
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
The Outlook
10234 194th St E, Graham, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A private, residential community with many amenities, including yoga, a business center, dog park, playground, on-site pool, internet cafe and grill area. Upgraded interiors including granite countertops and fireplaces. Community garden on-site.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,373
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,972
1150 sqft
Located just off WA-512/161. Chestnut Hills Apartments are close to multiple parks, Good Samaritan Hospital, shopping, and dining. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, gym, pool, and 24-hr maintenance.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
12 Units Available
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1139 sqft
Discover a tight-knit, Contemporary NW community nestled along ponds, creeks, and the foothills of Mt. Rainier. Sawyer Trail offers small town appeal with the convenience of nearby retail, restaurants, and grocery.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
3 Units Available
Deer Creek
6115 111th St E, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,491
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment in Puyallup near Route 512, only 20 minutes from JBLM. Easy access to bus lines, shopping, dining and Pierce College. Features gourmet kitchen, private patio, on-site pool and fitness studio.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
23 Units Available
Rollingbay
Glacier Run Apartments
12020 Sunrise Blvd, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,427
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1181 sqft
Imagine waking up to jaw-dropping views of Mt. Rainier-so close you can almost touch it.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Parkland
Nantucket Gate
11302 10th Avenue Ct E, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,175
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
940 sqft
Welcome to Nantucket Gate Apartments, the premier gated community in the beautiful Parkland neighborhood of Tacoma, WA. The strikingly handsome architecture of Nantucket Gate is remarkable for its large triple-bay windows and rich decor.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,333
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,918
1212 sqft
Recently revamped units just minutes away from downtown shopping options. Units feature private patios or balconies and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with sauna and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
South Hill
Alderra Apartments
13507 99th Ave E, South Hill, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1110 sqft
Alderra offers spacious apartment homes in the city of Puyallup. Just south of Seattle, this historic city is home to the Washington State Fair, the Daffodil Festival Parade and a farmers’ market.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
Contact for Availability
Midland
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the quality and convenience of Coventry Court IV Apartments.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated December 12 at 10:28pm
Contact for Availability
Bradley Park
2323 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1309 sqft
Spacious, newly renovated apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, and outdoor space. Walking distance to multiple parks, and community access to parking, pool, gym, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Parkland
Monterra
416 111th Street Ct E, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1150 sqft
Quiet Community in Tacoma Monterra Apartment Homes are conveniently located just south of Tacoma, Washington. Find comfort in relaxing in our indoor/ outdoor swimming pools, hot tub and sauna.
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Hill
10016 186th Place E #106
10016 186th Place East, South Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1212 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath Puyallup Condo - 1st floor condo in Waterford Crossing Condo gated community. (RLNE5831804)
1 of 14
Last updated July 9 at 04:40pm
Contact for Availability
South End
120 East 91st Street
120 East 91st Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to this great 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Summit
6326 94th St E
6326 94th Street East, Summit, WA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6326 94th St E Available 08/05/20 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Home in Quiet Puyallup Neighborhood!! - Come home and relax in this beautifully updated home, featuring a newly updated kitchen, with new appliances, as well as a new five piece master bathroom.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
4016 7th St SW #B109
4016 7th Street Southwest, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1034 sqft
Spacious Puyallup Townhouse! - Townhouse-style condo with 1100 square feet! The main level of this home features a flowing floor-plan with spacious living room, dining area and updated kitchen with incredible cabinet and counter space! Downstairs,
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 04:30am
Contact for Availability
11302 67TH AVE E
11302 67th Avenue Court East, Summit View, WA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly Remodeled Duplex in Puyallup! Home is 1,423 sq. feet, with 3 bedrooms, and 1 ¾ baths. Kitchen highlights new stainless steel appliances. Gas fireplace, one car garage with washer and dryer hook ups, freshly painted and new luxury vinyl floors.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Parkland
508-512 114th St S 508
508 114th Street South, Parkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
2/1 Duplex; W/D; fenced yard; near freeway and PLU - Property Id: 253295 Freshly renovated duplex 2 blocks away from Pacific Ave, minutes away from freeway, and almost walking distance to PLU.
Similar Pages
Frederickson 2 BedroomsFrederickson 3 BedroomsFrederickson Apartments with BalconyFrederickson Apartments with Garage
Frederickson Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFrederickson Apartments with ParkingFrederickson Apartments with Washer-DryerFrederickson Cheap Places