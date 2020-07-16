Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:59 AM

66 Apartments for rent in Five Corners, WA with gyms

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
3 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Van Mall North
9009 NE 54th St, Five Corners, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,408
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Van Mall North in Vancouver, Washington! We offer a quiet and elegant-style community that is close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Orchard's Park and major freeways.
Results within 1 mile of Five Corners
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
5 Units Available
Rock Creek Commons
11800 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Big windows and modern kitchens. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Close to Columbia River Gorge. Community has basketball court and clubhouse. Garage parking available.
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
9 Units Available
Cedar House
6811 NE 121st Ave, Orchards, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
675 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1100 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome home to Cedar House Apartments, an oasis of relaxed comfort nestled on the northeast side of the city.
Last updated July 16 at 12:15 AM
2 Units Available
North Glen Villas
7101 NE 109th St, Barberton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located north of Padden Parkway and the mall in a quiet area. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, fitness area and business center. Each home features designer kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and designer cabinets.
Last updated July 16 at 12:03 AM
9 Units Available
Highland Crossing Apartments
11806 NE 122nd Ave, Brush Prairie, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just minutes from Vancouver Mall, Clark College and the Columbia River. One-, two- and three-bedroom air conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
9 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Silver Oak
8701 NE 54th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish, spacious Vancouver apartments with renovated interiors and luxury on-site amenities. Westfield Vancouver Mall and Orchards Community Park are minutes away, and the city center can be reached via WA 500.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
10 Units Available
North Image
Brookside 112
4619 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,196
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,557
1020 sqft
Well-manicured grounds with walking paths, mature trees, and quaint courtyards. Close to Image Elementary School and Westfield Shopping Center, and around 15 minutes from Downtown Portland.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
3 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
Union Park
11803 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1094 sqft
Oversized closets, ample storage space, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens define these comfortable homes, located close to NatureScaping Wildlife Botanical Gardens. Community amenities include a fitness center, a clubhouse, and a swimming pool.
Last updated July 16 at 12:05 AM
1 Unit Available
Kevanna Park
Fairview Court
4000 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Fairview Court, where you will immerse yourself in style and comfort. Fairview Court is a new modern community located in the Kevanna Park neighborhood of Vancouver.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
3 Units Available
Walnut Grove
The Woodlands
7700 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1140 sqft
Across the street from Club Green Meadows. Also close to Westfield Vancouver mall. One- and two-bedroom townhomes and loft-style apartments with direct-access garages. On-site TV lounge, outdoor swimming pool, fitness center and hot tub.
Results within 5 miles of Five Corners
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
3 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Larkspur Place
7609 NE Vancouver Mall Dr, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,339
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex features 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, hot tub/spa and pool. Apartments include walk-in closet and wood-burning fireplace. Located conveniently next to the Vancouver Mall, by WA 500.
Last updated July 16 at 12:24 AM
4 Units Available
Walnut Grove
The Grove at 72nd
5302 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few minutes from SR-500 and I-205 On-site amenities include a clubhouse with a gym, a pool and a spacious floor plan. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, high-end finishes and roomy floor plans.
Last updated July 16 at 12:21 AM
11 Units Available
Ellsworth Springs
Sterling Heights
1221 SE Ellsworth Rd, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,155
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1068 sqft
Residential community nestled near the Columbia River in East Vancouver. Community features include a fitness center, clubhouse with free Wi-Fi, a playground, and package lockers.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
6 Units Available
Cascade Park
Village at Cascade Park Apartments
501 SE 123rd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near healthcare, highways and schools. One- and two-bedroom apartments in two-story buildings, with fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, extra storage and patios/balconies. Pool, hot tub, dog park and gym. Small pets welcome with fee.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
5 Units Available
Rose Village
Parc Central
2600 T St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$980
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,262
850 sqft
Discover the newly remodeled Parc Central Apartments in Vancouver, WA.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
4 Units Available
Cascade Park
Passage
12800 SE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the Mill Plain district just across the water from the Government Island State Recreation Area. Recently renovated apartments showcase gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Internet access and 24-maintenance available onsite.
Last updated July 16 at 12:07 AM
4 Units Available
Landover - Sharmel
Overlook Park
2201 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Overlook Park Apartments. A garden style community in beautiful east Vancouver.
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
23 Units Available
Kevanna Park
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,179
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1116 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
2 Units Available
Bagley Downs
Fox Pointe
3009 NE 57th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An amazing community of beautiful apartments is resting in Vancouver. These apartments have a spacious floor plan with a large kitchen, ample storage space as well as an outdoor patio.
Last updated July 16 at 12:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Crystal Creek Apartments
2600 NE Minnehaha St, Hazel Dell, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Award-winning community near Washington State University and Costco in the Vancouver School District. In-unit washers and dryers, oversized patios, wood-burning fireplaces and attached garage parking.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
11 Units Available
West Hazel Dell
Arnada Pointe
4820 NE Hazel Dell Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your home sweet home at Arnada Pointe Apartments. Beautiful inside and out, our welcoming community boasts an ideal blend of lifestyle-enhancing amenities and convenience-focused fixtures.
Last updated July 16 at 12:32 AM
19 Units Available
Fircrest
Autumn Chase
11301 NE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1003 sqft
Spacious studio apartments feature washer-dryers, walk-in closets and built-in bookshelves. Residents can make use of the large outdoor pool, clubhouse, pet exercise park and hot tub. Near to the I-205, I-5 and Portland International Airport.
Last updated July 16 at 12:01 AM
9 Units Available
Ogden
The Addison
7531 NE 18th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1372 sqft
Sleek apartments feature wooden floors, fireplaces, energy-efficient appliances and fitted kitchens. Clubhouse, fitness center, BBQ space and private garages. Minutes away from the I-205, US 500, Vancouver Mall, Meadowbrook Park and Washington State University.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
6 Units Available
Bagley Downs
Creekside Village
3100 Falk Rd, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1452 sqft
Versatile apartments and townhomes, near Westfield Vancouver and Eleanor Roosevelt Elementary School. Units have walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces. Business center, fitness center and clubhouse located on the site.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Five Corners, WA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Five Corners renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

