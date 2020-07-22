Apartment List
69 Apartments for rent in Fircrest, WA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Fircrest offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride ... Read Guide >
Last updated July 21 at 01:25 AM
2 Units Available
Fircrest
The Verandas Apartment Homes
3509 S Orchard St, Fircrest, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1030 sqft
South Tacoma Paradise The Verandas Apartment Homes is a welcoming apartment community located in Tacoma, Washington. Tucked away in the South Tacoma neighborhood, the Verandas are conveniently close to several restaurant and shopping options.
Results within 1 mile of Fircrest
Last updated July 22 at 12:40 PM
11 Units Available
South Tacoma
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,164
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
877 sqft
Comfort, Charm & Spectacular View of Mt. Rainier The Lodge At Madrona offers the lifestyle you've been looking for. We're conveniently located minutes from downtown Tacoma and a short drive from beautiful Gig Harbor.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
South Tacoma
4814 S 49th St
4814 South 49th Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
920 sqft
Available 07/24/20 Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family House in Tacoma.
Results within 5 miles of Fircrest
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
14 Units Available
West End
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1100 sqft
Short drive to Tacoma Narrows Bridge and Titlow Park. Newly remodeled units with black appliances, two-tone paint, fireplace, balcony/patio. Community offers dog park, jogging track, playground. Close to schools and several parks.
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
1 Unit Available
South Tacoma
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
980 sqft
This community provides residents with guest parking, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartments have fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and plush carpeting. Star-Lite Market Place Square and Wapato Park are close enough for residents to enjoy daily.
Last updated July 22 at 12:37 PM
10 Units Available
North Lakewood
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1145 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, European cabinetry, fireplaces, walk-in closets, W/D hookups. Enjoy pool, fitness center, playgrounds and indoor basketball court. Easy access to local shopping, dining, schools.
Last updated July 22 at 12:42 PM
57 Units Available
West End
Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1158 sqft
Close to Oneluvdesigns, Day Island Yacht Harbor, Titlow Beach Marine Preserve, Tacoma Community College, Curtis Senior High School, Fircrest Golf Club. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, attached and detached garages, resort-style pool, fitness center, corporate leases.
Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
7 Units Available
Central Tacoma
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,146
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1061 sqft
Near public transportation and I-5, as well as the Tacoma Mall and other dining and entertainment. Fully equipped studio-2 bedrooms boast modern kitchens, stainless-steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. The property features a rooftop lounge/grilling area.
Last updated July 22 at 12:06 PM
6 Units Available
New Tacoma
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,416
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
905 sqft
Ideal downtown location. Lots of urban style along with a fitness center, business center, theater room and garage. Homes include impressive city views, Juliet balconies, high ceilings, and washers and dryers. Walking distance to attractions.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
10 Units Available
Cliffside Apartments
2413 Cliffside Ln NW, Gig Harbor, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,348
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,931
960 sqft
Located next to Olympic National Park and close to Seattle and Tacoma. Units feature wood-burning fireplaces, large windows and tons of sunlight. 24-hour concierge, gym and basketball court.
Last updated July 22 at 09:34 AM
5 Units Available
West End
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,343
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Faith Evangelical College & Seminary, Vassault Park, Truman Middle School, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, bus route 10, Puget Creek Natural Area. Amenities include Indoor swimming pool, spa/hot tub, tennis court, pet-friendly apartments, fitness center, walk-in closets.
Last updated July 22 at 12:04 PM
2 Units Available
South Tacoma
Alder Court
3105 South 47th Street, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1019 sqft
Centrally located near the Tacoma Mall, Alder Court offers all of the conveniences of urban living in a renovated, classic garden style apartment home setting surrounded by a secured gate.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
7 Units Available
North Lakewood
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the heart of Lakewood. Peaceful community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ/grill, pool and hot tub. Units have private patio/balcony with relaxing views, fireplace and in-home laundry.
Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
7 Units Available
South Tacoma
Westmall Terrace
4720 South Pine Street, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
853 sqft
Move up to a great location! WestMall Terrace is within minutes of I-5 freeway, Tacoma Mall, Downtown Tacoma & Military Bases. Do you want an easier commute to work, need to go shopping, going out to dinner and a show? Save money on gas.
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Lakewood
Crown Pointe Apartments
2611 84th Street Ct S, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You Deserve the Royal Treatment When is the last time you felt at home? Here at Crown Pointe we make it our priority to give you a wonderful community to enjoy and a home to make memories in.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
10 Units Available
University Place
StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W, University Place, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,822
1200 sqft
Near Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountain Range. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, and a hot tub. Garages available.
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
9 Units Available
South Tacoma
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,329
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,503
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1099 sqft
We are now offering touchless tours by appointment only! Please contact us today to schedule your appointment! Welcome to The Pacifica Apartments, the beautiful and highly rewarding end to your home hunting adventure! We are an inviting and
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
10 Units Available
South Tacoma
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,303
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1196 sqft
Close to I-5, Highway 16, US Post Office, Head Start School, Tacoma Mall, Whitman Elementary, Costco, Snake Lake, Lincoln Plaza Shopping Center. Located in the Tacoma School District. Pet-friendly apartments with two pet parks, massage therapy room, night patrol, hot tub, outdoor pool, complimentary tanning.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
21 Units Available
Lakeview
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,187
1206 sqft
Convenient location close to McChord Air Force Base, Lakewood Towne Center and Fort Lewis Army Base. Community features dog park, hot tub, gym, courtyard and more. Units include hardwood floors, dishwasher and extra storage.
Last updated July 22 at 12:29 PM
7 Units Available
University Place
Grandview Apartments
2709 84th Avenue Court West, University Place, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
Look no further for great apartments for rent because you’ve found it at Grand View Apartments! Our beautiful, pet-friendly community is located in scenic University Place, Washington.
Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
2 Units Available
New Tacoma
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1005 sqft
Enjoy the hustle and bustle of the city in air-conditioned apartments with in-unit laundry. Community welcomes pets and is handicapped accessible. A mere block from Wright Park. Close to I-705.
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
19 Units Available
New Tacoma
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,513
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,442
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,181
1119 sqft
Find the best in Washington living within the Stadium District and Downtown, at The Metropolitan Apartments in Tacoma! Close to I-705, you'll find that it's an easy commute to get where you need to go.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
8 Units Available
New Tacoma
Villaggio
1328 Market St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,363
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
934 sqft
Villaggio Apartments in Tacoma, Washington, offer walking access to shops, restaurants and galleries. The complex features a variety of floor plans and units, each updated with fresh flooring and countertops.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
2 Units Available
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1221 sqft
Fantastic Amenities and a Great Location Altitude 104 is a recently renovated, cutting edge community located in a beautiful park-like setting. We are located within minutes of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Hwy 512 and I-5, and major shopping centers.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Fircrest, WA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Fircrest offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Fircrest. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Fircrest can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

