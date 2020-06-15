Amenities
1435 Cottonwood Ave Available 07/01/20 - Charming, 4 Bedroom Fircrest Neighborhood. Grand, vaulted ceilings upon entry with light shining through!
Living room leads into kitchen/dining area with double sided fireplace. Kitchen has breakfast bar & tons of counter/cupboard space.
Master bedroom on MAIN floor with private, attached 3/4 bath & walk in closet. 3 bedrooms, full bath & loft area Upstairs.
No carrying groceries in the rain with spacious attached garage! Back Patio perfect for BBQ's, entertaining, right off kitchen/dining area.
Dogs OK (under 50 lbs); on approval with additional pet fee ($500 per pet)
THE HOME IS STILL OCCUPIED. THE HOME WILL BE VIEWABLE AND MOVE IN READY ON JULY 1ST.
To apply, please visit www.govista.net
Rent is $2400 per month
Security deposit is $2400
Tenants are responsible for utilities
General Qualifications and Information:
- Gross income of at least $7200
- Minimum 550 credit score
- Good rental and/or mortgage payment history
- No evictions on record
- No balances due to prior Landlords/Agents
- 1 year lease term
- Application fee $60 per person living in the home 18 years of age and older
-$250 Admin fee paid to the office to take the home off the market
- Deposit equal to one month's rent
*** Please note, our homes are not considered rented and taken off the market until we receive an application AND a money order of $250 (Administrative Holding Fee) paid to our office at: 1002 39th Ave SW #302 Puyallup, WA 98373***
