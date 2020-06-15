Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace bbq/grill

1435 Cottonwood Ave Available 07/01/20 - Charming, 4 Bedroom Fircrest Neighborhood. Grand, vaulted ceilings upon entry with light shining through!

Living room leads into kitchen/dining area with double sided fireplace. Kitchen has breakfast bar & tons of counter/cupboard space.

Master bedroom on MAIN floor with private, attached 3/4 bath & walk in closet. 3 bedrooms, full bath & loft area Upstairs.

No carrying groceries in the rain with spacious attached garage! Back Patio perfect for BBQ's, entertaining, right off kitchen/dining area.



Dogs OK (under 50 lbs); on approval with additional pet fee ($500 per pet)



THE HOME IS STILL OCCUPIED. THE HOME WILL BE VIEWABLE AND MOVE IN READY ON JULY 1ST.



To apply, please visit www.govista.net



Rent is $2400 per month

Security deposit is $2400

Tenants are responsible for utilities



General Qualifications and Information:

- Gross income of at least $7200

- Minimum 550 credit score

- Good rental and/or mortgage payment history

- No evictions on record

- No balances due to prior Landlords/Agents

- 1 year lease term

- Application fee $60 per person living in the home 18 years of age and older

-$250 Admin fee paid to the office to take the home off the market

- Deposit equal to one month's rent



*** Please note, our homes are not considered rented and taken off the market until we receive an application AND a money order of $250 (Administrative Holding Fee) paid to our office at: 1002 39th Ave SW #302 Puyallup, WA 98373***



(RLNE5780649)