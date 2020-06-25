All apartments in Fife Heights
Last updated June 25 2020 at 11:36 AM

6610 4th Street East

6610 4th Street East · (253) 649-6006
Location

6610 4th Street East, Fife Heights, WA 98424

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dogs allowed
Enjoy the feeling of being in the country in this private duplex surrounded by nature but close to all conveniences and highways.This duplex features a lot of natural light, open floor plan and 2 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms with 1500 square feet with a private courtyard and green house.

This home is equipped with a self-service showing box named RENTLY.
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/796131?source=marketing
Please make sure all lights are turned off, door is locked and the key is placed back
in the box when you are finished.

Please call 253-845-7368 if you have any further questions.
If you would like to apply for the home, please visit our website at
www.govista.net

Rent: $1,700.00
Security Deposit: $1,700.00
Non-refundable Admin Fee: $250.00
Application Fee: $60.00 per adult
Pets: Cats only with deposit (age restriction)

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6610 4th Street East have any available units?
6610 4th Street East has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6610 4th Street East currently offering any rent specials?
6610 4th Street East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6610 4th Street East pet-friendly?
Yes, 6610 4th Street East is pet friendly.
Does 6610 4th Street East offer parking?
No, 6610 4th Street East does not offer parking.
Does 6610 4th Street East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6610 4th Street East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6610 4th Street East have a pool?
No, 6610 4th Street East does not have a pool.
Does 6610 4th Street East have accessible units?
No, 6610 4th Street East does not have accessible units.
Does 6610 4th Street East have units with dishwashers?
No, 6610 4th Street East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6610 4th Street East have units with air conditioning?
No, 6610 4th Street East does not have units with air conditioning.
