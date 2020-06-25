6610 4th Street East

Amenities
Enjoy the feeling of being in the country in this private duplex surrounded by nature but close to all conveniences and highways.This duplex features a lot of natural light, open floor plan and 2 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms with 1500 square feet with a private courtyard and green house.
Rent: $1,700.00
Security Deposit: $1,700.00
Non-refundable Admin Fee: $250.00
Application Fee: $60.00 per adult
Pets: Cats only with deposit (age restriction)
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
