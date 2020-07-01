Apartment List
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:57 PM

81 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Felida, WA

Finding an apartment in Felida that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Felida - Starcrest
12709 NW 25th Avenue
12709 Northwest 25th Avenue, Felida, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
3061 sqft
12709 NW 25th Avenue Available 07/22/20 Unique Felida Home 5 bed, 3.5 bath near Felida Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Middle Schools - This unique Felida neighborhood home near Felida Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Middle School is impressive.
Results within 1 mile of Felida

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Starcrest
610 NW 114th Street
610 Northwest 114th Street, Salmon Creek, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2656 sqft
Charming Ranch with Finished basement! - 4 bedroom, 2 bath daylight ranch home with hardwood floors in the living room, coved ceilings and built-ins in adjacent dining room.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Felida - Starcrest
1420 NW 113th Street
1420 Northwest 113th Street, Salmon Creek, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2300 sqft
1420 NW 113th Street Available 07/09/20 Beautiful Felida Home with Updates Throughout! - This spacious home has been updated from top to bottom! Carpet, floors, paint, fixtures, & appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Felida
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
10 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
Highland Hills
2406 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located close to WSU campus, I-205 and I-5 as well as shopping and dining. Spacious units have lots of natural light, double-paned windows, and modern amenities. Access to hiking trails nearby.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 09:46am
11 Units Available
Hough
Green Leaf Uptown Apartments
1700 Main St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,585
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
818 sqft
Units feature sleek modern appliances, open concept living, and walk-in closets. Community has rooftop terrace, bike storage, and dry cleaning drop off. Within walking distance to more than 113 shops, restaurants, and art galleries.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
6 Units Available
Northeast Hazel Dell
The Groove
900 NE Minnehaha St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,084
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At The Groove Apartments, you’ll fit right in. One and two bedroom newly renovated apartments, all stylishly designed with a dash of elevated luxury.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 04:05pm
2 Units Available
Northeast Hazel Dell-Starcrest
The Timbers at Towne Center
608 NE 86th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Timbers is located at the epicenter of northwest, culture, commere & cuisine.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
8 Units Available
West Hazel Dell
Arnada Pointe
4820 NE Hazel Dell Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your home sweet home at Arnada Pointe Apartments. Beautiful inside and out, our welcoming community boasts an ideal blend of lifestyle-enhancing amenities and convenience-focused fixtures.
Verified

Last updated June 30 at 03:28pm
4 Units Available
Northeast Hazel Dell
Alderbrook
9501 NE 19th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
951 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alderbrook in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
1 Unit Available
Lincoln
Pacific Pointe
301 NE 45th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1300 sqft
Welcome to Pacific Pointe Apartments for lease in Vancouver, Washington. Pacific Pointe is located on a quiet wooded street, where you'll feel the cozy comforts of home but be just moments from where you need to be.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 12:23pm
$
28 Units Available
Northeast Hazel Dell
Bridge Creek
9211 NE 15th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly homes a short drive away from downtown Portland. These feature plush carpeting, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Common resident amenities include a fitness center, pool and well-equipped business center.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Carter Park
115 West 32nd St
115 West 32nd Street, Vancouver, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2000 sqft
115 West 32nd St Available 08/01/20 Charming Downtown Vancouver Home - Beautiful vintage 1915 bungalow located just minutes from Downtown Vancouver and Esther Short park. Lot of space with 4 bedrooms and a full finished basement.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Valley
13216 NE Salmon Creek Ave #S-5
13216 Northeast Salmon Creek Avenue, Mount Vista, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo in Salmon Creek with Community Pool and Clubhouse - 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom first floor condo located in Salmon Creek has gorgeous community grounds. Close to shopping and easy freeway access.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Hazel Dell-Starcrest
405 NE 85th St K
405 Northeast 85th Street, Hazel Dell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1116 sqft
Spacious Condo, Appliances included, Garage, Gated - Property Id: 27870 The Following Utilities are Included: Water, Sewage, Garbage Community center features gym, seasonal pool, sauna and recreational room with pool table.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Hough
1215 W 25th St
1215 W 25th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
812 sqft
1215 W 25th St Available 07/03/20 DOWNTOWN Vancouver Like NEW 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment with Luxurious Finishes - This like new 2 Bedroom 1 Bath top floor Apartment is on a quiet dead end street in Downtown Vancouver.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Vancouver
6510 NW Bernie Drive
6510 Northwest Bernie Drive, Vancouver, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2000 sqft
6510 NW Bernie Drive Available 07/10/20 4 Bedroom Home in desirable Lincoln neighborhood - Beautiful updated 4-bedroom split-level in the Northwest / Upper Lincoln area NEWER interior & exterior paint NEWER carpet & laminate flooring NEWER counters
Results within 10 miles of Felida
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
13 Units Available
Reflections at the Park
11510 NE 112th Dr, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
901 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, extra storage and air conditioning. Business center and round-the-clock gym. Right next to Prairie High School. Close to I-205 and I-5.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
7 Units Available
Cedar House
6811 NE 121st Ave, Orchards, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
675 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome home to Cedar House Apartments, an oasis of relaxed comfort nestled on the northeast side of the city.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
30 Units Available
Kevanna Park
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,176
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1116 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
16 Units Available
North Image
Brookside 112
4619 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,066
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1020 sqft
Well-manicured grounds with walking paths, mature trees, and quaint courtyards. Close to Image Elementary School and Westfield Shopping Center, and around 15 minutes from Downtown Portland.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
15 Units Available
Esther Short
Riverwest
700 Waterfront Way, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,405
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,987
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,314
1173 sqft
It’s not often we have the chance to see history in the making. A bustling riverfront community is rising on the Vancouver Waterfront.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
4 Units Available
Bagley Downs
Fox Pointe
3009 NE 57th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
6 Units Available
St. Johns
The Melrose Apartments
6734 North Fessenden Street, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,194
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover our newly remodeled apartment homes! The Melrose Apartments for rent in Portland, Oregon, is in the up and coming St. Johns neighborhood.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
12 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Silver Oak
8701 NE 54th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,249
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish, spacious Vancouver apartments with renovated interiors and luxury on-site amenities. Westfield Vancouver Mall and Orchards Community Park are minutes away, and the city center can be reached via WA 500.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Felida, WA

Finding an apartment in Felida that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

