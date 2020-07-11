/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:59 AM
162 Apartments for rent in Fairwood, WA with washer-dryer
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
17523 149th Ave SE Unit C8
17523 149th Avenue Southeast, Fairwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1104 sqft
Check out this well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath upstairs condo unit in the desirable Fairway Greens condo community! It is ready to move into now. With easy access to I-405, I-5, Hwy.
1 of 30
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
15334 Southeast 178th Street
15334 Southeast 178th Street, Fairwood, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2400 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
1 of 11
Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
14600 SE 176th St Unit V2
14600 Southeast 176th Street, Fairwood, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
787 sqft
Bright and Open Ground Floor Condo in Renton. - Application Pending: This 2 bed, 1 bath home is conveniently located to nearby shopping, freeways and trails. All new carpet & paint and stylish LVP flooring.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
14019 SE 177th St #M201
14019 Southeast 177th Street, Fairwood, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
891 sqft
Fairwood Landing Apts is located in a beautiful developing suburb of Renton called Cascade-Fairwood.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
14121 SE 177th St #A203
14121 Southeast 177th Street, Fairwood, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
946 sqft
Fairwood Landing Apts is located in a beautiful developing suburb of Renton called Cascade-Fairwood.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
14011 SE 177th St #P102
14011 Southeast 177th Street, Fairwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fairwood Landing Apts is located in a beautiful developing suburb of Renton called Cascade-Fairwood.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
14113 SE 177th St #J105
14113 Southeast 177th Street, Fairwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
891 sqft
Fairwood Landing Apts is located in a beautiful developing suburb of Renton called Cascade-Fairwood.
Results within 1 mile of Fairwood
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 10 at 10:35am
2 Units Available
Valley Springs Apartments
15300 SE 155th Pl, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1196 sqft
Ideally located for easy access to Highway 169. Luxury apartments featuring maple wood kitchen cabinets and Roman tubs in a community with a playground and courtyard. Residents enjoy easy access to Cedar River trails.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
20 Units Available
Cascade
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,327
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,962
1181 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community. Enjoy pool, playground, basketball court, clubhouse, bbq/grill area. Updated kitchen, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Access to local transit, major highways. Soos Creek Park and Trails.
Results within 5 miles of Fairwood
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
17 Units Available
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1100 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
Cascade
Avaya Trails
10930 Southeast 172nd Street, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,483
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,001
1181 sqft
Avaya Trails wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Plum Tree Park
200 SW 5th Pl, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,419
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,727
950 sqft
With quick access to Interstate 5 and Highway 167, and only minutes from local amenities such as LA Fitness and Starbucks, these apartments feature in-unit laundry, internet connection, and 24-hour maintenance team.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
Chandlers Bay
1020 Central Ave N, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,313
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
1301 sqft
Get close to nature in a manicured complex welcoming pets and containing a dog park. Pool, playground and well-stocked gym available. Extra storage and washer/dryer hookups in apartments. Mill Creek Canyon Earthworks Park nearby.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
28 Units Available
Renton Sage
4455 Northeast 12th Street, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
815 sqft
Providing 1- and 2- bedroom floor plans, this community provides a large selection of amenities, including a central location, lush landscaping and well-designed apartments with large living spaces.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:34am
$
15 Units Available
Newport Crossing
Newport Crossing
7311 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Newcastle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1223 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature renovated interiors with wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, large windows and satin-nickel finishes. Community amenities include indoor jacuzzi, tanning bed and BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
40 Units Available
South Lake Washington
Griffis Lake Washington
1205 N 10th Pl, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,505
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,946
1148 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, garbage disposal, and patio or balcony. Community offers access to parking, pool, pool table, and more. Close to Sea-Tac Airport, the Seahawks new training facility, and Boeing.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
24 Units Available
South Lake Washington
The Bristol At Southport
1133 Lake Washington Blvd N, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,450
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1120 sqft
Adjacent to Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park. Close to Lake Washington, I-405, Boeing, Cedar River, The Landing shopping mall, Sea-Tac International Airport. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, theater room, ocean views, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, bike storage, and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
6 Units Available
Alvista 240
24028 110th Pl SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,384
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Finding the perfect apartment in Kent, Washington has never been easier at Alvista 240.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Downtown Renton
Second and Main
207 Main Street South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,679
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,064
993 sqft
Conveniently located in Downtown Renton and just steps away from dining and library. Units feature upgraded cabinets, black appliances, in-unit laundry and balcony/patio. Tenants can enjoy outdoor living with courtyard lounge and BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
24 Units Available
Mosaic Hills Apartment Homes
10811 SE 239th Pl, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1165 sqft
Refined apartments with custom finishes. Enjoy use of the fitness center and basketball court. Close to the green space at Clark Lake Park. By Meridian Valley Country Club.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
5 Units Available
Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,912
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby schools: Nelsen Middle School, Renton Academy, Children's Institute for Learning Differences, Talbot Hill Elementary, Cascade Elementary. Close to I-405, Highway 167, Valley Medical Center, Boeing, Thomas Teasdale Park. Amenities include outdoor pool and jacuzzi, pet-friendly, in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
18 Units Available
Earlington Hill
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,689
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1235 sqft
If you’re looking for a place near downtown and The Landing, Alaire Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom fully renovated homes for rent in Renton, WA.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Kennydale
Bella Vista
2100 Lake Washington Blvd N, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1348 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,080
1535 sqft
Landscaped community of apartments and townhomes within walking distance to Lake Washington and Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park. Floor plans feature generous living areas and gourmet kitchens. Amenities include a heated swimming pool and spa.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
2 Units Available
Springbrook
5301 Talbot Rd S, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1296 sqft
Close to WA-167, Valley Medical Center, Benson Hill Elementary, Green River, Angle Lake. Amenities include tanning bed, pool, theater/conference center, package receiving, garage, fitness studio, courtesy patrol, BBQ grills.
Similar Pages
Fairwood 1 BedroomsFairwood 2 BedroomsFairwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFairwood 3 BedroomsFairwood Apartments with Balcony
Fairwood Apartments with GarageFairwood Apartments with GymFairwood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFairwood Apartments with ParkingFairwood Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WA
Lakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WASpanaway, WA