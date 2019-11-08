All apartments in Fairwood
Last updated November 8 2019 at 4:14 PM

16414 143rd Place Southeast

16414 143rd Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

16414 143rd Place Southeast, Fairwood, WA 98058

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful corner lot 4 bed 2.75 bath Fairwood's Greens golf course home! Spectacular 7th green location. Main floor: Two bedrooms, including the master suite overlook the deck and the golf course view, 1.75 bath, family room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, living room, formal dining room and breakfast area, remodeled kitchen, laundry room. Second level: Two bedrooms, one of the bedrooms is using as a media room with projection system & 130" screen, one full bath and reading area. Glorious outdoor entertaining spaces with deck and patio. Enjoy A/C, newer roof, leaf guard gutters & more. Large 2 car garage and tons of storage & built-ins.

> 12 - 24 month lease > criminal and credit check at $38.95 per resident above 18 years old > require most recent paycheck stubs, bank statements to support income and reserve criteria and last year W-2 > Move-in fee: first month's rent, deposit and $200 non-refundable fee > Tenants to pay all utilities except landscaping > max 6 occupants > no smoking unit > pet needs exceptional approval > manage by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16414 143rd Place Southeast have any available units?
16414 143rd Place Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairwood, WA.
What amenities does 16414 143rd Place Southeast have?
Some of 16414 143rd Place Southeast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16414 143rd Place Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
16414 143rd Place Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16414 143rd Place Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 16414 143rd Place Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 16414 143rd Place Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 16414 143rd Place Southeast offers parking.
Does 16414 143rd Place Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16414 143rd Place Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16414 143rd Place Southeast have a pool?
No, 16414 143rd Place Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 16414 143rd Place Southeast have accessible units?
No, 16414 143rd Place Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 16414 143rd Place Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 16414 143rd Place Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16414 143rd Place Southeast have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16414 143rd Place Southeast has units with air conditioning.
