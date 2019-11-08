16414 143rd Place Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Beautiful corner lot 4 bed 2.75 bath Fairwood's Greens golf course home! Spectacular 7th green location. Main floor: Two bedrooms, including the master suite overlook the deck and the golf course view, 1.75 bath, family room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, living room, formal dining room and breakfast area, remodeled kitchen, laundry room. Second level: Two bedrooms, one of the bedrooms is using as a media room with projection system & 130" screen, one full bath and reading area. Glorious outdoor entertaining spaces with deck and patio. Enjoy A/C, newer roof, leaf guard gutters & more. Large 2 car garage and tons of storage & built-ins.



> 12 - 24 month lease > criminal and credit check at $38.95 per resident above 18 years old > require most recent paycheck stubs, bank statements to support income and reserve criteria and last year W-2 > Move-in fee: first month's rent, deposit and $200 non-refundable fee > Tenants to pay all utilities except landscaping > max 6 occupants > no smoking unit > pet needs exceptional approval > manage by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.