3019 Pickering Avenue North East

This cute one bedroom, one bathroom home is conveniently located to shopping and easy access to the freeway and Ferry system! It has hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling in the living room with a sun room in the front, and a large back yard. Home can come furnished for $1400 a mo, or unfurnished for $1300. We can talk more at showings! Rent $1300.00+ $7 processing &amp; reporting fee. Deposit is equal to the rent. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (600+) Criminal &amp; Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ (253) 882-9032