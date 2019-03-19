All apartments in Enetai
3019 Pickering Avenue North East

3019 Pickering Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3019 Pickering Avenue Northeast, Enetai, WA 98310

Amenities

hardwood floors
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
This cute one bedroom, one bathroom home is conveniently located to shopping and easy access to the freeway and Ferry system! It has hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling in the living room with a sun room in the front, and a large back yard. Home can come furnished for $1400 a mo, or unfurnished for $1300. We can talk more at showings! Rent $1300.00+ $7 processing &amp;amp; reporting fee. Deposit is equal to the rent. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (600+) Criminal &amp;amp; Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ (253) 882-9032

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3019 Pickering Avenue North East have any available units?
3019 Pickering Avenue North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Enetai, WA.
Is 3019 Pickering Avenue North East currently offering any rent specials?
3019 Pickering Avenue North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3019 Pickering Avenue North East pet-friendly?
No, 3019 Pickering Avenue North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Enetai.
Does 3019 Pickering Avenue North East offer parking?
No, 3019 Pickering Avenue North East does not offer parking.
Does 3019 Pickering Avenue North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3019 Pickering Avenue North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3019 Pickering Avenue North East have a pool?
No, 3019 Pickering Avenue North East does not have a pool.
Does 3019 Pickering Avenue North East have accessible units?
No, 3019 Pickering Avenue North East does not have accessible units.
Does 3019 Pickering Avenue North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 3019 Pickering Avenue North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3019 Pickering Avenue North East have units with air conditioning?
No, 3019 Pickering Avenue North East does not have units with air conditioning.

