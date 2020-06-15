All apartments in Ellensburg
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2602 N Ellington St

2602 Ellington Street · (509) 925-7144
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2602 Ellington Street, Ellensburg, WA 98926

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2602 N Ellington St · Avail. Sep 1

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
2602 N Ellington St Available 09/01/20 This home has it all! - Get out of the apartment because this house has it all, three bedrooms, two baths, vaulted ceilings, kitchen island and ample storage space. Comes with all appliances including washer/dryer. Fenced in yard, air conditioning. The garage is fully insulated, dry walled, heated, and even has a window. Relax in your yard, and Barbecue on the patio out back. Enjoy the lawn without any hassle thanks to an automatic sprinkler system, and FREE lawn care! Enjoy the peaceful private house life. This is where you were meant to live. Time to come home. Pets considered with agreement and fee. Please visit our website EburgRentals.com to check out the virtual tour video, and to apply today.

Offering First Month's Rent Half Off!

(RLNE4722570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2602 N Ellington St have any available units?
2602 N Ellington St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2602 N Ellington St have?
Some of 2602 N Ellington St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2602 N Ellington St currently offering any rent specials?
2602 N Ellington St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2602 N Ellington St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2602 N Ellington St is pet friendly.
Does 2602 N Ellington St offer parking?
Yes, 2602 N Ellington St does offer parking.
Does 2602 N Ellington St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2602 N Ellington St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2602 N Ellington St have a pool?
No, 2602 N Ellington St does not have a pool.
Does 2602 N Ellington St have accessible units?
No, 2602 N Ellington St does not have accessible units.
Does 2602 N Ellington St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2602 N Ellington St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2602 N Ellington St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2602 N Ellington St has units with air conditioning.
