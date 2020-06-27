All apartments in Eastmont
Find more places like 3332 113th St SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eastmont, WA
/
3332 113th St SE
Last updated June 27 2020 at 10:11 AM

3332 113th St SE

3332 113th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3332 113th Street Southeast, Eastmont, WA 98208
Silver Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing & spacious 4 bed plus office, 2.5 bath 3 car garage home - This amazing 4 bed 2.5 bath home located in desirable Greenwood Park Estates has so much to offer. On the main level you will find a formal living room, dining room, family room with gas fireplace, massive office and kitchen complete with upgraded appliances and nook area. Upstairs you will find the 4 bedrooms, laundry room, full size hall bathroom and master suite complete with 5 piece master bath and huge walk in closet. A fully fenced backyard, 3 car garage, upgrades throughout and so much more make this home amazing!

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE5659255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3332 113th St SE have any available units?
3332 113th St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eastmont, WA.
What amenities does 3332 113th St SE have?
Some of 3332 113th St SE's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3332 113th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
3332 113th St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3332 113th St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3332 113th St SE is pet friendly.
Does 3332 113th St SE offer parking?
Yes, 3332 113th St SE offers parking.
Does 3332 113th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3332 113th St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3332 113th St SE have a pool?
No, 3332 113th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 3332 113th St SE have accessible units?
No, 3332 113th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3332 113th St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3332 113th St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3332 113th St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3332 113th St SE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WAMill Creek, WAMartha Lake, WAMill Creek East, WALake Stickney, WANorth Lynnwood, WALake Stevens, WA
Bothell West, WAAlderwood Manor, WAPicnic Point, WAMukilteo, WAMarysville, WAKenmore, WAWoodinville, WALake Forest Park, WAMonroe, WADuvall, WAArlington, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Silver Lake

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College