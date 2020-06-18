Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

520 11th St NE Unit 25 Available 07/01/20 Now renting 2 bedroom Condo - CAREFREE LIVING! Quality upgrades abound in this tastefully remodeled open and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath home. Enjoy convenient one level living, Views overlook the Valley Mountains and Mission Ridge night ski lights though all picture windows, a spectacular sight season-to-season. Vaulted ceilings with a cozy fireplace, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances with tile kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room. Single car garage, 1 additional parking space. Unit is not furnished.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities and owner responsible for all yard maintenance. 12 month lease, no smoking and no pets



Give us a call at the office or visit our website for all our available listings.

470-9th St. NE; East Wenatchee, WA

www.stillproperties.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5770219)