Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

520 11th St NE Unit 25

520 11th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

520 11th Street Northeast, East Wenatchee, WA 98802

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
520 11th St NE Unit 25 Available 07/01/20 Now renting 2 bedroom Condo - CAREFREE LIVING! Quality upgrades abound in this tastefully remodeled open and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath home. Enjoy convenient one level living, Views overlook the Valley Mountains and Mission Ridge night ski lights though all picture windows, a spectacular sight season-to-season. Vaulted ceilings with a cozy fireplace, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances with tile kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room. Single car garage, 1 additional parking space. Unit is not furnished.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities and owner responsible for all yard maintenance. 12 month lease, no smoking and no pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5770219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

