All apartments in East Renton Highlands
Find more places like 14005 149th Pl. SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Renton Highlands, WA
/
14005 149th Pl. SE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

14005 149th Pl. SE

14005 149th Place Southeast · (253) 740-9397
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

14005 149th Place Southeast, East Renton Highlands, WA 98059

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14005 149th Pl. SE · Avail. Aug 1

$3,000

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
14005 149th Pl. SE Available 08/01/20 Briarwood Spacious Split w/11,340 sf lot, E. Rent - Large split-level in quality, treed neighborhood of Briarwood. Newer wall-to-wall carpet throughout and interior in really good condition. Open-ceiling living room with stone fireplace, large family kitchen with slider out to big deck for entertaining. Big lot with large trees and mature shrubs, and fully fenced with wheeled gate at driveway . Humongous [600sf approx.] rec room in daylight basement and 2-car garage of 730sf. No refrig., nor washer & dryer. Will take pets, large and small, with negotiated pet fee or deposit.

Terms: First month's rent plus security deposit for 1 year. On-line application at wpmsouth.com. **Please note that if you apply online, the $40 per adult [18 and over] application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call me to schedule a showing. Ron Thompson Direct: 253-740-9397 or, rthompson@windermere.com

(RLNE4202004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14005 149th Pl. SE have any available units?
14005 149th Pl. SE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14005 149th Pl. SE have?
Some of 14005 149th Pl. SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14005 149th Pl. SE currently offering any rent specials?
14005 149th Pl. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14005 149th Pl. SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14005 149th Pl. SE is pet friendly.
Does 14005 149th Pl. SE offer parking?
Yes, 14005 149th Pl. SE offers parking.
Does 14005 149th Pl. SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14005 149th Pl. SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14005 149th Pl. SE have a pool?
No, 14005 149th Pl. SE does not have a pool.
Does 14005 149th Pl. SE have accessible units?
No, 14005 149th Pl. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 14005 149th Pl. SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14005 149th Pl. SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14005 149th Pl. SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14005 149th Pl. SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 14005 149th Pl. SE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

East Renton Highlands Cheap Places
King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAFairwood, WANewcastle, WAMaple Valley, WAMercer Island, WAKlahanie, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
Tukwila, WASeaTac, WALakeland North, WADes Moines, WABurien, WASnoqualmie, WAWhite Center, WANormandy Park, WAPacific, WASumner, WABonney Lake, WAEnumclaw, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity