Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

14005 149th Pl. SE Available 08/01/20 Briarwood Spacious Split w/11,340 sf lot, E. Rent - Large split-level in quality, treed neighborhood of Briarwood. Newer wall-to-wall carpet throughout and interior in really good condition. Open-ceiling living room with stone fireplace, large family kitchen with slider out to big deck for entertaining. Big lot with large trees and mature shrubs, and fully fenced with wheeled gate at driveway . Humongous [600sf approx.] rec room in daylight basement and 2-car garage of 730sf. No refrig., nor washer & dryer. Will take pets, large and small, with negotiated pet fee or deposit.



Terms: First month's rent plus security deposit for 1 year. On-line application at wpmsouth.com. **Please note that if you apply online, the $40 per adult [18 and over] application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call me to schedule a showing. Ron Thompson Direct: 253-740-9397 or, rthompson@windermere.com



