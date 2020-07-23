Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:31 AM

37 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Duvall, WA

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Duvall offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute fro... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
14722 1st Lane NE Unit #103
14722 1st Lane Northeast, Duvall, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1228 sqft
14722 1st Lane NE Unit #103 Available 08/07/20 Rare 2 bedroom 2.5 bath + den and garage in downtown Duvall! - Well maintained 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with finished multi-purpose room.
Results within 5 miles of Duvall
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
4 Units Available
Union Hill-Novelty Hill
The Lodge At Redmond Ridge
22433 NE Marketplace Dr, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
1035 sqft
Residents enjoy community with gym, BBQ grill area and communal pool. Units feature bathtub, fireplace and walk-in closets. Located minutes from MFST campus and downtown Redmond.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Union Hill-Novelty Hill
10515 221st Ln NE, Unit 203
10515 221st Lane Northeast, Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1089 sqft
Beautiful Two Bedroom - CEDAR PARK at REDMOND RIDGE - HIGHLY sought after Redmond Ridge!! Two bedroom, end unit with lots of light and large one car garage with plenty of storage. Covered Trex deck.
Results within 10 miles of Duvall
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 23 at 12:08 AM
12 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Peloton
7435 159th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
915 sqft
Spacious apartments situated on the Sammamish River Trail. Upgraded interior finishes include stainless steel appliances, multi-directional lighting, and hardwood-style flooring. Close to Microsoft, Nintendo, and AT&T. Residents enjoy pool, gym, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
LionsGate North
15900 NE 83rd St, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1240 sqft
Green-friendly apartment community close to Sammamish River Trail. Spacious townhomes and flats with oversized windows, vaulted ceilings and private balconies, decks or patios. Community offers a swimming pool and spa and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Southeast Redmond
Evans Creek
6205 188th Ln NE, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1143 sqft
Enjoy beautifully manicured grounds and gardens in a pet-friendly community featuring a concierge, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Luxurious units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Right next to Sportsman Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
15 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Allez
8397 158th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1037 sqft
Modern apartment building by the Sammamish River in Downtown Redmond, near shops such as Macy's and REI. Amenities focus on health and sports, including a state-of-the-art workout center, bike bar and personal trainer sessions.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Veloce
8102 161st Ave NE, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,277
1050 sqft
Close to Redmond Regional Library, Edge Skate Park, Downtown Central Park, Heron Rookery, Redmond Town Center, Trader Joe's, Sammamish River, Burke Gilman Trail, Redmond Transit Center, Redmond Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with yoga studio, theater room, in-unit laundry, bike rentals.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
$
14 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Riverpark
15803 Bear Creek Pkwy, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,323
1197 sqft
Close to Sammamish River, Heron Rookery, Dudley Carter Park, Burke Gilman Trail, Marymoor Dog Park, Trader Joe's, QFC, Redmond Town Center, Highway 520, Redmond Transit Center. Pet-friendly apartments with kayak and bike rentals, indoor parking garage, island kitchens, theater room, outdoor hot tub.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
$
14 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
red160
16015 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,526
1182 sqft
Luxury apartments nestled in a park-like setting. Units feature all appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Extra storage space, air conditioning and patio. Game room, BBQ area, clubhouse and business center. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 12:01 AM
12 Units Available
Bear Creek
Heights At Bear Creek Apartments
17771 NE 90th St, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1038 sqft
Sleek apartments with large closets and plush carpeting. Lots of community offerings, including a barbecue area, fitness center and covered parking. Exercise and play sports at nearby Hartman Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
14 Units Available
North Redmond
Avalon at Bear Creek
11305 183rd Pl NE, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1110 sqft
Just 2 miles from Highway 520 and Redmond's downtown area. This gated community has a heated pool, playground, and area for picnics and barbecue, among other amenities. Spacious homes have extra storage space.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
9 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Avalon Redmond Place
8935 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1017 sqft
Modern one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens, extra storage and in-unit washer/dryer. Community includes fitness center, swimming pool, spa and 24 hour maintenance for all tenants.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
10 Units Available
Idylwood
Archstone Redmond Lakeview
4250 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
984 sqft
Located right on Lake Sammamish. Close to All Nations Montessori, Sammamish Valley, Idylwood Park, Ardmore Elementary, Microsoft, North Bellevue Community Center, Nintendo Softward. Pet-friendly apartments with sundeck, fitness center, dock with accessible boat moorage, in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
8 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Avalon ParcSquare
16080 NE 85th St, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1067 sqft
Awesome downtown Redmond location. Modern apartments with gourmet kitchens, bright and open floor plans and huge walk-in closets. Peaceful community with 24-hour gym, classy clubhouse and on-site hair salon.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
21 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Avignon Townhomes
15890 NE 98th Way, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1196 sqft
Close to Sammamish River, Power Line Trail, Redmond Middle School, Meadow Park, Overlake Christian Preschool, Sammamish Valley, Sammamish River Trail, Redmond Regional Library. Amenities include pool and spa, play area, poolside fireplace and TV, 24-hour fitness center, reflecting pond, conference room.
Verified

1 of 95

Last updated July 23 at 12:02 AM
$
139 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Modera Redmond
8709 161st Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1093 sqft
This brand new community of 300 studio, one- and two- bedroom apartment homes puts you at the nexus between excitement and tranquility.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
21 Units Available
Willows-Rose Hill
Bell Marymoor Park
6335 180th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1041 sqft
How does FREE RENT sound?Mention this coupon to our leasing specialists and live up to ONE MONTH FREE!! Virtual, live, and self-guided tours available!**Offer valid on select apartments only with July lease start dates.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
9 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Ravello
16180 NE 80th St, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1012 sqft
This community's amenities include bike storage, on-site laundry and a clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Heron Rookery and Redmond Square are both just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
2 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Urbane
8296 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1062 sqft
Gracious living north of Marymoor Park and Lake Sammamish in upscale townhomes with a courtyard, garage and doorman. Desirable features, including fireplaces, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 12:29 AM
22 Units Available
Knolls at Inglewood
22626 NE Inglewood Hill Rd, Sammamish, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
860 sqft
Located near the clear blue waters of Lake Sammamish in Sammamish, WA, The Knolls at Inglewood Hill is here to provide you with a fresh start.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
SAMM Apartments
22845 SE 1st Pl, Sammamish, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1233 sqft
Excellent location, just minutes from Soaring Eagle Regional Park. Community offers rooftop deck, parlor with billiards and fitness center. Apartments feature multiple closets, keyless entry, and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
The Luke
8280 164th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1039 sqft
We are now offering self-guided and touchless tours by appointment only! Contact us to schedule your tour today!
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
49 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Blackbird
7601 159th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,297
889 sqft
Spread your wings at Blackbird, where elegant design meets optimal location amid the natural beauty of Downtown Redmond. Blackbird is a brand new, boutique apartment community in the heart of Redmond that brings elements from the outdoors in.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in Duvall, WA

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Duvall offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in Duvall offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Duvall. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

