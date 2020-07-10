/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:34 PM
23 Apartments for rent in DuPont, WA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
1 Unit Available
DePont Station
Clock Tower Village
1090 Ross Ave, DuPont, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location steps from Dupont Station and Clocktower Park. Residents live in units with dishwasher, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Community has 24-hour gym, clubhouse and hot tub.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 07:27pm
1 Unit Available
Yehle Park Village
1975 Garry Oaks Avenue
1975 Garry Oaks Avenue, DuPont, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1477 sqft
Welcome to this fantastic 1,477 sqft home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Located in the highly desirable Dupont area! Quick commutes north or south on I-5! Home is located across the street from the community park and trails.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Palisade Village
2104 Palisade Blvd #B-7
2104 Palisade Boulevard, DuPont, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1329 sqft
2104 Palisade Blvd #B-7 Available 08/01/20 3BR/1.75BA Condo in Palisades Park - Available 8/1. Ground floor 3BR/1.75BA unit in highly desired DuPont Palisade Park Community.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Palisade Village
1621 Kincaid Street
1621 Kincaid Street, DuPont, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1280 sqft
1621 Kincaid Street Available 08/01/20 1621 Kincaid street - Great lower level condo with front patio. Features living room with fireplace, dining area, kitchen with breakfast bar and all major appliances. Master has attached bath and walk-in closet.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Yehle Park Village
2135 Bobs Hollow Lane Unit C
2135 Bob's Hollow Lane, DuPont, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1078 sqft
2135 Bobs Hollow Lane Unit C Available 08/01/20 2135 Bob's Hollow Lane Unit C - Nice and open 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Home features hardwood floors, living room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings and dining area.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Palisade Village
1479 Thompson Circle
1479 Thompson Circle, DuPont, WA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedroom Condo on Clocktower Park - Adorable 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo with a loft in DuPont. Situated right across the street from Clocktower Park and within easy walking distance to the post office and town center. Light and bright space.
Results within 5 miles of DuPont
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
5 Units Available
Central Lakes
Arbor Pointe
11432 105th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,324
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently Located Affordable rent and a great location is what you will find at Arbor Pointe, which is located in a quiet residential neighborhood near Pierce College.
Results within 10 miles of DuPont
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
7 Units Available
North Lakewood
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the heart of Lakewood. Peaceful community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ/grill, pool and hot tub. Units have private patio/balcony with relaxing views, fireplace and in-home laundry.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 06:47pm
59 Units Available
West End
Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1158 sqft
Close to Oneluvdesigns, Day Island Yacht Harbor, Titlow Beach Marine Preserve, Tacoma Community College, Curtis Senior High School, Fircrest Golf Club. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, attached and detached garages, resort-style pool, fitness center, corporate leases.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
12 Units Available
University Place
StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W, University Place, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,833
1200 sqft
Near Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountain Range. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, and a hot tub. Garages available.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
3 Units Available
Callen
1404 Brittany Ln NE, Lacey, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1010 sqft
Comfort meets convenience in these stylish apartments offering in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and cozy fireplaces. Community features business center with free Wi-Fi, sparkling pool, and nearby access to dining and I-5.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
18 Units Available
Lakeview
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,238
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1206 sqft
Convenient location close to McChord Air Force Base, Lakewood Towne Center and Fort Lewis Army Base. Community features dog park, hot tub, gym, courtyard and more. Units include hardwood floors, dishwasher and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
10 Units Available
The Village at Union Mills
8146 Sweetbrier Ln SE, Lacey, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,367
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,853
1120 sqft
Green spaces abound at this apartment community that features an outdoor pool and spa, a gym and a clubhouse. Apartment interiors boast in-unit laundry, open floor plans and built-in microwaves. Moments from I-5.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 06:26pm
$
7 Units Available
University Place
Grandview Apartments
2709 84th Avenue Court West, University Place, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
Look no further for great apartments for rent because you’ve found it at Grand View Apartments! Our beautiful, pet-friendly community is located in scenic University Place, Washington.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 06:07pm
10 Units Available
North Lakewood
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1145 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, European cabinetry, fireplaces, walk-in closets, W/D hookups. Enjoy pool, fitness center, playgrounds and indoor basketball court. Easy access to local shopping, dining, schools.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Pacific
James
4828 123rd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1240 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful, park-like setting, James Apartments offers renovated one, two and three bedroom apartments in Lakewood, WA.
1 of 12
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
North Lakewood
9228 70th St SW
9228 70th Street Southwest, Lakewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1874 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath split-level home located on a cul-de-sac in Lakewood. New paint and flooring throughout home. 1874 sq ft. Built in 1978. Fireplace upstairs and woodstove downstairs. Living and Family room areas.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Lakes
13063 Pacific Hwy SW #C
13063 Pacific Highway Southwest, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
972 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome Lakewood - 3 Bedroom 1 bath townhome condo in Lakewood. Your downstairs offers open concept living with brand new vinyl plank flooring throughout. Kitchen is fully applianced with new to newer appliances and ample cabinetry.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Lakes
13059 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit A
13059 Pacific Highway Southwest, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
972 sqft
13059 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit A Available 08/20/20 • Pending Application • - Stunning 2 bd + Bonus Room, 1 bd, with approx.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
8527 29th Way SE
8527 29th Way Southeast, Thurston County, WA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful home with amazing layout! Ideal location! - Great floor plan with 3 bedrooms plus a den (master downstairs), hardwood flooring, huge kitchen, granite and stainless, with cherry wood finish throughout the home.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
North Lakewood
8611 63rd Ave SW
8611 63rd Avenue Southwest, Lakewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1330 sqft
Spacious (1339 sq. ft.) 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath located on private, quiet drive. Fenced yard with back patio---great for barbecues! Laundry room includes washer & dryer; attached garage with opener; landscaping service included.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
511 Malibu Dr SE
511 Malibu Drive Southeast, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1024 sqft
• Pending Application • - Gorgeous, newly renovated 3 bd, 1.5 ba, 1 car gar townhome w/ approx.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lakeview
9641 Meadow Rd SW - Unit A
9641 Meadow Road Southwest, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
784 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom! - Welcome to this beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home.
Similar Pages
DuPont 2 BedroomsDuPont 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDuPont 3 BedroomsDuPont Apartments with BalconyDuPont Apartments with Garage
DuPont Apartments with GymDuPont Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDuPont Apartments with ParkingDuPont Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WA