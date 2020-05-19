17347 South East 265th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage

This recently remodeled home has newer appliances, beautiful fireplace, and a lovely backyard. This home is a 4 bedroom 2 bath home and a garage that can be used as a family room. $45 per adult application fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to a month's rent, one time $157 admin/setup fee and pet deposit if applicable. All application fees are non-refundable. Monthly rent is $2250+ $7 monthly processing & reporting fee (credit agencies) that will be applied. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. Call now to schedule your appointment with Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges at 253-693-4598 and submit your application at www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle.