3 bedroom apartments
171 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cottage Lake, WA
1 Unit Available
15626 224th Ct NE
15626 224th Court Northeast, Cottage Lake, WA
Beautiful custom home in SeybrookEstates. 1/2 acre lot. +Den +Bonus room. - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.
1 Unit Available
English Hill
13807 173rd Avenue Northeast
13807 173rd Avenue Northeast, Cottage Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,130
1860 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in sought after English Hill! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
1 Unit Available
14144 194th Ave NE
14144 194th Ave NE, Cottage Lake, WA
14144 194th Ave NE Available 08/01/20 Great Home For Rent - Private, newly constructed and spacious home in The Crossings at Cottage Creek Community. This desirable 4 bed, 3.
Verified
22 Units Available
Town Center
Campbell Run
13305 NE 171st St, Woodinville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1208 sqft
Nestled in the heart of historic Woodinville, WA, let Campbell Run Apartments welcome you to your new home.
Verified
17 Units Available
North Redmond
Avalon at Bear Creek
11305 183rd Pl NE, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1490 sqft
Just 2 miles from Highway 520 and Redmond's downtown area. This gated community has a heated pool, playground, and area for picnics and barbecue, among other amenities. Spacious homes have extra storage space.
1 Unit Available
Town Center
14333 NE 187th Pl
14333 Northeast 187th Place, Woodinville, WA
Woodinville Bothell 4 bed 2.25 bath. 2 car tandem garage [1 car behind the other] Greenbrier Heights. - 14333 NE 187th Pl., Woodinville, WA 98072. Greenbrier Heights development featuring Community Park and walking trails.
1 Unit Available
East Wellington
18990 162nd Ave NE
18990 162nd Avenue Northeast, Woodinville, WA
18990 162nd Ave NE Available 07/27/20 Pristine Woodinville Home, Beautiful and Private Location - Immaculately maintained home in a beautiful Woodinville location.
Verified
43 Units Available
South Juanita
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1228 sqft
Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Luxury community includes pool, racquetball court, sauna and tennis court. Located in Kirkland, close to parks, restaurants and shopping.
Verified
32 Units Available
Overlake
eaves Redmond Campus
15606 NE 40th St, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,653
1266 sqft
Great Redmond Apartments sit just across the road from Microsoft's headquarters. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, ceiling fans, dishwashers, extra storage, walk-in closets, and granite counters. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified
26 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Avignon Townhomes
15890 NE 98th Way, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1478 sqft
Close to Sammamish River, Power Line Trail, Redmond Middle School, Meadow Park, Overlake Christian Preschool, Sammamish Valley, Sammamish River Trail, Redmond Regional Library. Amenities include pool and spa, play area, poolside fireplace and TV, 24-hour fitness center, reflecting pond, conference room.
Verified
22 Units Available
Willows-Rose Hill
Bell Marymoor Park
6335 180th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,601
1299 sqft
How does FREE RENT sound?Mention this coupon to our leasing specialists and live up to ONE MONTH FREE!! Virtual, live, and self-guided tours available!**Offer valid on select apartments only with July lease start dates.
Verified
12 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Redmond Square Apartments
7977 170th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,377
1098 sqft
Blocks from Anderson Park, Bear Creek Park and the shops at Redmond Town Center. Quiet community has bike storage and gym, welcomes dogs and cats. Apartments have washers and dryers.
Verified
6 Units Available
North Juanita
Hidden River Townhomes
10013 NE 130th Ln, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,512
1327 sqft
Spacious townhomes have vaulted ceilings, crown molding, tile backsplash and eco-friendly toilets. The outdoor swimming pool has a tanning lounge deck. An easy walk from multiple bus stops.
Verified
18 Units Available
Overlake
Onyx
4850 156th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,724
1346 sqft
Right next to Microsoft. Close to Highway 520, Nintendo of America, Cascadia Montessori School, Marymoor Park, Bellevue Golf Course, Sammamish Valley, Redmond Town Center. Amenities include 2 tennis courts, basketball court, heated pool, play area, 2 dry-cedar saunas, newly renovated interiors.
Verified
9 Units Available
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill
Willina Ranch
15515 Juanita Woodinville Way NE, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,118
1337 sqft
Conveniently located off of I-405 with easy access to shops and restaurants. Units feature cozy fireplaces, private patios and soaring ceilings. Residents have a 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
Verified
8 Units Available
Southeast Redmond
Evans Creek
6205 188th Ln NE, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,858
1424 sqft
Enjoy beautifully manicured grounds and gardens in a pet-friendly community featuring a concierge, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Luxurious units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Right next to Sportsman Park.
Verified
6 Units Available
North Juanita
Hubbards Crossing
12520 101st Way NE, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,722
1245 sqft
Pet-friendly two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens, fireplace, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy garage parking, bbq/grill area and package receiving. Near public transit, community park, schools. Easy access to I-405.
Verified
7 Units Available
North Creek-195th
North Creek Heights
19701 112th Ave NE, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,196
1147 sqft
Perfect location right off the 405. Pet-friendly community with gym, sparkling outdoor pool, tennis courts and comfy clubhouse for residents. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with modern touches and a washer-dryer in the unit.
Verified
17 Units Available
Sammamish Valley
Gates of Redmond
15325 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,191
1192 sqft
Smoke-free apartments with many community features including a fitness center, sauna, playground, and basketball and tennis courts. Close to Regal Cinemas, Marymoor Park, and Redmond Town Center.
Verified
16 Units Available
Totem Lake
Heronfield
11105 NE 123rd Ln, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,143
1165 sqft
Nearby schools: Juanita Bay Montessori, Alexander Graham Bell Elementary, Helen Keller Elementary, Juanita High, Studio East, Providence Classical Christian School. Close to Juanita Creek, Evergreen Healthcare, Totem Lake, Totem Lake Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, public transportation, pool.
1 Unit Available
Education Hill
9014 171st AVE NE
9014 171st Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA
Education Hill 5br home with 2 kitchens + home office - Available NOW! - 5 bedroom natural light filled split level home with full mother in law apartment downstairs available for immediate move in! The home has been sanitized, newly painted and
1 Unit Available
Country Village-Lake Pleasant-527 Corridor
19410 Bothell Way NE #D-201
19410 Bothell Way Northeast, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1210 sqft
Great Condo For Rent - Welcome to Stonebrook Condominium! Hurry and have an opportunity to live within walking distance of Main street Bothell, Burke-Gilman trail, McMenamins and more! This light and bright 3 bedrooms, 2 bath condo has an updated
1 Unit Available
Northeast Bellevue
17002 NE 38th Pl
17002 Northeast 38th Place, Bellevue, WA
Nice and quiet neighborhood in Bellevue school district!! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE HERE: https://showdigs.co/oqszd You can't beat this location! Walking distance to Microsoft main campus (1/2 mile).
1 Unit Available
Westhill
8837 NE 178th St
8837 Northeast 178th Street, King County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1965 sqft
8837 NE 178th St Available 08/07/20 First Floor Master!! - Charming Bothell home with first-floor master bedroom! The master suite includes a walk-in closet and 5-piece master bath.
