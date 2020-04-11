All apartments in Clyde Hill
Find more places like 9420 NE 27th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clyde Hill, WA
/
9420 NE 27th St
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

9420 NE 27th St

9420 Northeast 27th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9420 Northeast 27th Street, Clyde Hill, WA 98004
Clyde Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Amazing 4 beds/ 3 baths house in Clyde Hill. - Enjoy the views of the lake & mountains from this amazing home!

Excellent location & 5 minutes driving to Bellevue downtown city center, restaurants, pharmacies, and grocery stores, shopping malls around.

Excellent appointments and amenities
- Approximately 3180 sqft
- hardwood floor/carpet
- Delightful vistas of Lake Washington, Seattle skyline and the Olympic Mountains.
- Pool available at Tenant expense to maintain.

This is a definite MUST SEE!!
1st/ Last/ Deposit, excellent credit.
Please email: zliang@wpirealestate.com or call: (425)-243-6371 for more information.
Offered by WPI Real Estate Services.

(RLNE4678978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9420 NE 27th St have any available units?
9420 NE 27th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clyde Hill, WA.
What amenities does 9420 NE 27th St have?
Some of 9420 NE 27th St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9420 NE 27th St currently offering any rent specials?
9420 NE 27th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9420 NE 27th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9420 NE 27th St is pet friendly.
Does 9420 NE 27th St offer parking?
No, 9420 NE 27th St does not offer parking.
Does 9420 NE 27th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9420 NE 27th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9420 NE 27th St have a pool?
Yes, 9420 NE 27th St has a pool.
Does 9420 NE 27th St have accessible units?
No, 9420 NE 27th St does not have accessible units.
Does 9420 NE 27th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9420 NE 27th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9420 NE 27th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9420 NE 27th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMercer Island, WANewcastle, WAKenmore, WAWoodinville, WATukwila, WALake Forest Park, WA
Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WABurien, WABothell West, WASeaTac, WAWhite Center, WAMountlake Terrace, WAAlderwood Manor, WAFairwood, WAMill Creek East, WAMartha Lake, WAKlahanie, WANorth Lynnwood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College