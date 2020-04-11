9420 NE 27th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Amazing 4 beds/ 3 baths house in Clyde Hill. - Enjoy the views of the lake & mountains from this amazing home!



Excellent location & 5 minutes driving to Bellevue downtown city center, restaurants, pharmacies, and grocery stores, shopping malls around.



Excellent appointments and amenities

- Approximately 3180 sqft

- hardwood floor/carpet

- Delightful vistas of Lake Washington, Seattle skyline and the Olympic Mountains.

- Pool available at Tenant expense to maintain.



This is a definite MUST SEE!!

1st/ Last/ Deposit, excellent credit.

