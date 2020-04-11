9420 NE 27th St

Amenities
Amazing 4 beds/ 3 baths house in Clyde Hill. - Enjoy the views of the lake & mountains from this amazing home!
Excellent location & 5 minutes driving to Bellevue downtown city center, restaurants, pharmacies, and grocery stores, shopping malls around.
Excellent appointments and amenities
- Approximately 3180 sqft
- hardwood floor/carpet
- Delightful vistas of Lake Washington, Seattle skyline and the Olympic Mountains.
- Pool available at Tenant expense to maintain.
This is a definite MUST SEE!!
1st/ Last/ Deposit, excellent credit.
Please email: zliang@wpirealestate.com or call: (425)-243-6371 for more information.
Offered by WPI Real Estate Services.
(RLNE4678978)