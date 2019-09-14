20317 45th Dr SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bedroom Home on large lot in Northshore Schools - Property Id: 147608



Private retreat next to the city!! Almost an acre of fully fenced flat, grassy backyard! Completely remodeled in 2016. Large entertainment size open concept living room, dining room and kitchen with black SS appliances. Custom tile baths. W/D hook-ups. Excellent location in a quiet cul-de-sac. Heat pump/AC, high tech wiring, & shed. No garage but lots of parking and shed. New North Creek High School. No smoking.

Home is top 2 floors of house with rented MIL in basement.



Available: Sept 1st

Monthly Rent: $2650

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Included in Rent: Water & Trash

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00/applicant

Due Upon Lease Signing: 1st, last, & deposit

Security Deposit: $2,000 (non-refundable: $200)



Pet Policy: Owner will consider pet on case by case basis. Additional deposit per pet required ($250 per pet)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147608p

