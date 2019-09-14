All apartments in Clearview
Find more places like 20317 45th Dr SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearview, WA
/
20317 45th Dr SE
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

20317 45th Dr SE

20317 45th Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

20317 45th Drive Southeast, Clearview, WA 98012

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom Home on large lot in Northshore Schools - Property Id: 147608

Private retreat next to the city!! Almost an acre of fully fenced flat, grassy backyard! Completely remodeled in 2016. Large entertainment size open concept living room, dining room and kitchen with black SS appliances. Custom tile baths. W/D hook-ups. Excellent location in a quiet cul-de-sac. Heat pump/AC, high tech wiring, & shed. No garage but lots of parking and shed. New North Creek High School. No smoking.
Home is top 2 floors of house with rented MIL in basement.

Available: Sept 1st
Monthly Rent: $2650
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Included in Rent: Water & Trash
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00/applicant
Due Upon Lease Signing: 1st, last, & deposit
Security Deposit: $2,000 (non-refundable: $200)

Pet Policy: Owner will consider pet on case by case basis. Additional deposit per pet required ($250 per pet)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147608p
Property Id 147608

(RLNE5094391)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20317 45th Dr SE have any available units?
20317 45th Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearview, WA.
What amenities does 20317 45th Dr SE have?
Some of 20317 45th Dr SE's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20317 45th Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
20317 45th Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20317 45th Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 20317 45th Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 20317 45th Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 20317 45th Dr SE offers parking.
Does 20317 45th Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20317 45th Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20317 45th Dr SE have a pool?
No, 20317 45th Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 20317 45th Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 20317 45th Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 20317 45th Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20317 45th Dr SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20317 45th Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20317 45th Dr SE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WAMill Creek, WAMill Creek East, WAWoodinville, WAMartha Lake, WABothell West, WAKenmore, WA
Lake Stickney, WANorth Lynnwood, WAAlderwood Manor, WALake Forest Park, WAPicnic Point, WAMonroe, WAMukilteo, WALake Stevens, WADuvall, WAMarysville, WAMercer Island, WAKlahanie, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College