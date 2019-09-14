20317 45th Dr SE

Amenities
4 Bedroom Home on large lot in Northshore Schools - Property Id: 147608
Private retreat next to the city!! Almost an acre of fully fenced flat, grassy backyard! Completely remodeled in 2016. Large entertainment size open concept living room, dining room and kitchen with black SS appliances. Custom tile baths. W/D hook-ups. Excellent location in a quiet cul-de-sac. Heat pump/AC, high tech wiring, & shed. No garage but lots of parking and shed. New North Creek High School. No smoking.
Home is top 2 floors of house with rented MIL in basement.
Available: Sept 1st
Monthly Rent: $2650
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Included in Rent: Water & Trash
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00/applicant
Due Upon Lease Signing: 1st, last, & deposit
Security Deposit: $2,000 (non-refundable: $200)
Pet Policy: Owner will consider pet on case by case basis. Additional deposit per pet required ($250 per pet)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147608p
Property Id 147608
(RLNE5094391)