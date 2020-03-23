All apartments in Clearview
Find more places like 18927 67th Ave Se.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearview, WA
/
18927 67th Ave Se
Last updated March 23 2020 at 7:07 AM

18927 67th Ave Se

18927 67th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

18927 67th Avenue Southeast, Clearview, WA 98296

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RARE vacancy! 3 bedroom 2 bath Upstairs Duplex. Lower unit is occupied buy 1 person. Imagine having just 1 neighbor in this quiet residence that sits on a private/peaceful acre in country setting but is close to all amenity's! Landlord has all landscaping and mowing professionally maintained so you can sit back and relax! Enjoy the huge yard with no yard work! Great central location close to all amenities, shopping and restaurants. 10 minutes to Mill Creek, Snohomish or Woodinville. 15 minutes away from Kirkland and Bothell. Easy commute to all local areas. Recent new paint, plush carpet and newer stainless appliances that include gas range. Living room has gas fireplace and cathedral ceilings. Open concept dining room off kitchen with slider to large entertainment size deck that has great southern exposure. Sun all day! Main bath with double sinks, and a second bathroom off the master bedroom. Master also has private access to the large entertainment size deck. Private laundry and owner supplied washer and dryer. Great double car garage with small shop area. (For upstairs unit use only). Tons of storage! Ample parking as well. Landlord pays your water, sewer and garbage as well! No pets. No smoking. First month’s rent of $2195 and $2200 deposit required for move in. Credit check for each person over 18. Credit check is approximately $45 and paid by potential tenants. References required as well as decent credit and proof of income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18927 67th Ave Se have any available units?
18927 67th Ave Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearview, WA.
What amenities does 18927 67th Ave Se have?
Some of 18927 67th Ave Se's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18927 67th Ave Se currently offering any rent specials?
18927 67th Ave Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18927 67th Ave Se pet-friendly?
No, 18927 67th Ave Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearview.
Does 18927 67th Ave Se offer parking?
Yes, 18927 67th Ave Se offers parking.
Does 18927 67th Ave Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18927 67th Ave Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18927 67th Ave Se have a pool?
No, 18927 67th Ave Se does not have a pool.
Does 18927 67th Ave Se have accessible units?
No, 18927 67th Ave Se does not have accessible units.
Does 18927 67th Ave Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18927 67th Ave Se has units with dishwashers.
Does 18927 67th Ave Se have units with air conditioning?
No, 18927 67th Ave Se does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMill Creek, WAMill Creek East, WASilver Firs, WAEastmont, WAWoodinville, WACottage Lake, WA
Martha Lake, WABothell West, WAKenmore, WANorth Lynnwood, WALake Forest Park, WAPicnic Point, WAMonroe, WAMountlake Terrace, WAMukilteo, WALake Stevens, WAMarysville, WAMercer Island, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College