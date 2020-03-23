18927 67th Ave Se

Amenities

RARE vacancy! 3 bedroom 2 bath Upstairs Duplex. Lower unit is occupied buy 1 person. Imagine having just 1 neighbor in this quiet residence that sits on a private/peaceful acre in country setting but is close to all amenity's! Landlord has all landscaping and mowing professionally maintained so you can sit back and relax! Enjoy the huge yard with no yard work! Great central location close to all amenities, shopping and restaurants. 10 minutes to Mill Creek, Snohomish or Woodinville. 15 minutes away from Kirkland and Bothell. Easy commute to all local areas. Recent new paint, plush carpet and newer stainless appliances that include gas range. Living room has gas fireplace and cathedral ceilings. Open concept dining room off kitchen with slider to large entertainment size deck that has great southern exposure. Sun all day! Main bath with double sinks, and a second bathroom off the master bedroom. Master also has private access to the large entertainment size deck. Private laundry and owner supplied washer and dryer. Great double car garage with small shop area. (For upstairs unit use only). Tons of storage! Ample parking as well. Landlord pays your water, sewer and garbage as well! No pets. No smoking. First month’s rent of $2195 and $2200 deposit required for move in. Credit check for each person over 18. Credit check is approximately $45 and paid by potential tenants. References required as well as decent credit and proof of income.