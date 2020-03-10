All apartments in Chico
Find more places like 4838 NW Eldorado Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chico, WA
/
4838 NW Eldorado Blvd
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

4838 NW Eldorado Blvd

4838 Northwest Eldorado Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4838 Northwest Eldorado Boulevard, Chico, WA 98312

Amenities

garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Eldorado Hills home - Three bedroom two and half bath home close to Bremerton and Bangor bases. Home hosts large family room with fireplace. In addition formal living room, dinning room eat in kitchen and half bath all on main level. Upstairs large master bedroom with five piece bath, two large bedrooms with second full bath. Large yard and nice views of the water and mountains. Two car garage is over sized for extra storage. Available: March 1, 2020. Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. Positive Rental, Credit, & Employment History Required.

**Remax Town and Country Property Management will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports**

(RLNE3867510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4838 NW Eldorado Blvd have any available units?
4838 NW Eldorado Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chico, WA.
Is 4838 NW Eldorado Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4838 NW Eldorado Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4838 NW Eldorado Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 4838 NW Eldorado Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chico.
Does 4838 NW Eldorado Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4838 NW Eldorado Blvd offers parking.
Does 4838 NW Eldorado Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4838 NW Eldorado Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4838 NW Eldorado Blvd have a pool?
No, 4838 NW Eldorado Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4838 NW Eldorado Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4838 NW Eldorado Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4838 NW Eldorado Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4838 NW Eldorado Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4838 NW Eldorado Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4838 NW Eldorado Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WASilverdale, WABremerton, WANavy Yard City, WAPort Orchard, WAPoulsbo, WAParkwood, WA
Wauna, WAGig Harbor, WAArtondale, WAWollochet, WABurien, WAWhite Center, WAUniversity Place, WATukwila, WASeaTac, WAMountlake Terrace, WALake Forest Park, WADes Moines, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College