4838 NW Eldorado Blvd

Eldorado Hills home - Three bedroom two and half bath home close to Bremerton and Bangor bases. Home hosts large family room with fireplace. In addition formal living room, dinning room eat in kitchen and half bath all on main level. Upstairs large master bedroom with five piece bath, two large bedrooms with second full bath. Large yard and nice views of the water and mountains. Two car garage is over sized for extra storage. Available: March 1, 2020. Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. Positive Rental, Credit, & Employment History Required.



