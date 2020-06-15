Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage fireplace

8272 Harrington Ln Available 07/07/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Available July 07, 2020



8272 Harrington Ln

Moses Lake, Wa. 98837



Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage on approximately 1.5 acres. The home is 1700 sqft and includes central heating and air, w/d hook-ups, ornamental fireplace, and underground sprinklers. Tenants are required to maintain landscaping. Water and Sewer are included in rent, tenants are responsible for garbage and electric. Small pet negotiable with additional fee.

1 year lease.

No smoking on premises.



$1750/ Rent

$1250/ Deposit



For more information and applications please contact:



Portfolio Real Estate

119 E Broadway Ave

Moses Lake, WA. 98837

(509)764-6600

www.movingmoseslake.com



(RLNE5851967)