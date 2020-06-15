Amenities
8272 Harrington Ln Available 07/07/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Available July 07, 2020
8272 Harrington Ln
Moses Lake, Wa. 98837
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage on approximately 1.5 acres. The home is 1700 sqft and includes central heating and air, w/d hook-ups, ornamental fireplace, and underground sprinklers. Tenants are required to maintain landscaping. Water and Sewer are included in rent, tenants are responsible for garbage and electric. Small pet negotiable with additional fee.
1 year lease.
No smoking on premises.
$1750/ Rent
$1250/ Deposit
For more information and applications please contact:
Portfolio Real Estate
119 E Broadway Ave
Moses Lake, WA. 98837
(509)764-6600
www.movingmoseslake.com
