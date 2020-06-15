All apartments in Cascade Valley
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

8272 Harrington Ln

8272 Harrington Lane Northeast · (509) 764-6600
Location

8272 Harrington Lane Northeast, Cascade Valley, WA 98837

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8272 Harrington Ln · Avail. Jul 7

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
8272 Harrington Ln Available 07/07/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Available July 07, 2020

8272 Harrington Ln
Moses Lake, Wa. 98837

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage on approximately 1.5 acres. The home is 1700 sqft and includes central heating and air, w/d hook-ups, ornamental fireplace, and underground sprinklers. Tenants are required to maintain landscaping. Water and Sewer are included in rent, tenants are responsible for garbage and electric. Small pet negotiable with additional fee.
1 year lease.
No smoking on premises.

$1750/ Rent
$1250/ Deposit

For more information and applications please contact:

Portfolio Real Estate
119 E Broadway Ave
Moses Lake, WA. 98837
(509)764-6600
www.movingmoseslake.com

(RLNE5851967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8272 Harrington Ln have any available units?
8272 Harrington Ln has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8272 Harrington Ln have?
Some of 8272 Harrington Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8272 Harrington Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8272 Harrington Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8272 Harrington Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8272 Harrington Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8272 Harrington Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8272 Harrington Ln does offer parking.
Does 8272 Harrington Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8272 Harrington Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8272 Harrington Ln have a pool?
No, 8272 Harrington Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8272 Harrington Ln have accessible units?
No, 8272 Harrington Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8272 Harrington Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8272 Harrington Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8272 Harrington Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 8272 Harrington Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
