12048 Road 3.9 NE

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remodeled County Home - Completely updated country home. 2 beds, 1 bath and tons of options in the loft. Only a two minute drive off of Wheeler, but you will feel like you left Moses Lake. Open concept living room/kitchen with bar seating and a breakfast nook. Kitchen comes with new cabinets, backslash and stainless steel appliances. Spacious bathroom with double sinks, tiled bath/shower and modern lighting. New washer and dryer.



12 month lease, tenant pays for electricity, application fee $45. $1,500 deposit. Property is not fenced, OUTDOOR ONLY pets are negotiable.



To apply: https://reintl.appfolio.com/listings



To see rental criteria for details before applying:

https://tinyurl.com/y6e9twud



(RLNE5881268)