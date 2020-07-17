12048 Road 3.9 NE

Amenities
Remodeled County Home - Completely updated country home. 2 beds, 1 bath and tons of options in the loft. Only a two minute drive off of Wheeler, but you will feel like you left Moses Lake. Open concept living room/kitchen with bar seating and a breakfast nook. Kitchen comes with new cabinets, backslash and stainless steel appliances. Spacious bathroom with double sinks, tiled bath/shower and modern lighting. New washer and dryer.
12 month lease, tenant pays for electricity, application fee $45. $1,500 deposit. Property is not fenced, OUTDOOR ONLY pets are negotiable.
To apply: https://reintl.appfolio.com/listings
To see rental criteria for details before applying:
https://tinyurl.com/y6e9twud
(RLNE5881268)