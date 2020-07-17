All apartments in Cascade Valley
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

12048 Road 3.9 NE

12048 Road 3.9 NE · (888) 425-9457
Location

12048 Road 3.9 NE, Cascade Valley, WA 98837

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12048 Road 3.9 NE · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 837 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled County Home - Completely updated country home. 2 beds, 1 bath and tons of options in the loft. Only a two minute drive off of Wheeler, but you will feel like you left Moses Lake. Open concept living room/kitchen with bar seating and a breakfast nook. Kitchen comes with new cabinets, backslash and stainless steel appliances. Spacious bathroom with double sinks, tiled bath/shower and modern lighting. New washer and dryer.

12 month lease, tenant pays for electricity, application fee $45. $1,500 deposit. Property is not fenced, OUTDOOR ONLY pets are negotiable.

To apply: https://reintl.appfolio.com/listings

To see rental criteria for details before applying:
https://tinyurl.com/y6e9twud

(RLNE5881268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12048 Road 3.9 NE have any available units?
12048 Road 3.9 NE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12048 Road 3.9 NE have?
Some of 12048 Road 3.9 NE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12048 Road 3.9 NE currently offering any rent specials?
12048 Road 3.9 NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12048 Road 3.9 NE pet-friendly?
Does 12048 Road 3.9 NE offer parking?
No, 12048 Road 3.9 NE does not offer parking.
Does 12048 Road 3.9 NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12048 Road 3.9 NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12048 Road 3.9 NE have a pool?
No, 12048 Road 3.9 NE does not have a pool.
Does 12048 Road 3.9 NE have accessible units?
No, 12048 Road 3.9 NE does not have accessible units.
Does 12048 Road 3.9 NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12048 Road 3.9 NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12048 Road 3.9 NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12048 Road 3.9 NE does not have units with air conditioning.
