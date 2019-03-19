Amenities

12210 56th Avenue NW Available 02/01/19 Exceptional Home in Canterwood - Outstanding 3 bedroom home in Canterwood with lots of upgrades. 3 bedroom, 2900 sq.ft. main level with 12 foot great room ceiling, gourmet kitchen with eating bar and pantry, formal dining area, butler's pantry and steel appliances. 400 sq.ft. finished bonus room upstairs. Appliances include gas stove top, two ovens, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Space for tenant's own refrigerator and washer & dryer. 3-car garage. Gated Community with Golf Court and Tennis Courts. No pets. Tenant liability insurance required. Available February 1. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com

Bobbi Alger

360-265-1781

bobbi@windermere.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2747052)