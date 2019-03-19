All apartments in Canterwood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12210 56th Avenue NW

12210 56th Ave NW · No Longer Available
Location

12210 56th Ave NW, Canterwood, WA 98332
Peacock Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
tennis court
12210 56th Avenue NW Available 02/01/19 Exceptional Home in Canterwood - Outstanding 3 bedroom home in Canterwood with lots of upgrades. 3 bedroom, 2900 sq.ft. main level with 12 foot great room ceiling, gourmet kitchen with eating bar and pantry, formal dining area, butler's pantry and steel appliances. 400 sq.ft. finished bonus room upstairs. Appliances include gas stove top, two ovens, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Space for tenant's own refrigerator and washer & dryer. 3-car garage. Gated Community with Golf Court and Tennis Courts. No pets. Tenant liability insurance required. Available February 1. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com
Bobbi Alger
360-265-1781
bobbi@windermere.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2747052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12210 56th Avenue NW have any available units?
12210 56th Avenue NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Canterwood, WA.
What amenities does 12210 56th Avenue NW have?
Some of 12210 56th Avenue NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12210 56th Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
12210 56th Avenue NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12210 56th Avenue NW pet-friendly?
No, 12210 56th Avenue NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Canterwood.
Does 12210 56th Avenue NW offer parking?
Yes, 12210 56th Avenue NW does offer parking.
Does 12210 56th Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12210 56th Avenue NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12210 56th Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 12210 56th Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 12210 56th Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 12210 56th Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 12210 56th Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12210 56th Avenue NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 12210 56th Avenue NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 12210 56th Avenue NW does not have units with air conditioning.
