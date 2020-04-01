All apartments in Browns Point
Find more places like 5027 Tok A Lou Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Browns Point, WA
/
5027 Tok A Lou Ave NE
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:01 AM

5027 Tok A Lou Ave NE

5027 Tok a Lou Avenue Northeast · (253) 606-2357
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5027 Tok a Lou Avenue Northeast, Browns Point, WA 98422

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1700 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Charming 1 Bedroom with Sound View! - Property Id: 254530

This property is ready and available April 1st! Please share if you know someone interested in moving to Browns Point. The beautiful beach is just around the corner. 1 bedroom View home, 1000 Sf, updated with fresh paint, new carpet, kitchen, vinyl plank, private back yard, sunsets!
One of the most desirable neighborhoods to live.
Utilities included, power, water, garbage $1700.
Contact me direct for a virtual tour & online application.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254530
Property Id 254530

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5678539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5027 Tok A Lou Ave NE have any available units?
5027 Tok A Lou Ave NE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5027 Tok A Lou Ave NE have?
Some of 5027 Tok A Lou Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5027 Tok A Lou Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
5027 Tok A Lou Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5027 Tok A Lou Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 5027 Tok A Lou Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Browns Point.
Does 5027 Tok A Lou Ave NE offer parking?
No, 5027 Tok A Lou Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 5027 Tok A Lou Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5027 Tok A Lou Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5027 Tok A Lou Ave NE have a pool?
No, 5027 Tok A Lou Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 5027 Tok A Lou Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 5027 Tok A Lou Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5027 Tok A Lou Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5027 Tok A Lou Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5027 Tok A Lou Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5027 Tok A Lou Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5027 Tok A Lou Ave NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAFife, WAFife Heights, WAUniversity Place, WAMilton, WADes Moines, WAWollochet, WA
Edgewood, WAGig Harbor, WAParkland, WABurien, WASeaTac, WALakeland North, WAArtondale, WATukwila, WAPacific, WASouth Hill, WASumner, WASteilacoom, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity