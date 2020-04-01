5027 Tok A Lou Ave NE

Amenities
Charming 1 Bedroom with Sound View! - Property Id: 254530
This property is ready and available April 1st! Please share if you know someone interested in moving to Browns Point. The beautiful beach is just around the corner. 1 bedroom View home, 1000 Sf, updated with fresh paint, new carpet, kitchen, vinyl plank, private back yard, sunsets!
One of the most desirable neighborhoods to live.
Utilities included, power, water, garbage $1700.
Contact me direct for a virtual tour & online application.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254530
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5678539)