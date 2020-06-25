All apartments in Bremerton
1519 Park Ave
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

1519 Park Ave

1519 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1519 Park Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available Now! - Cozy and charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home that has recently been updated. It features a lovely kitchen with an island and also come with a stackable washer and dryer. This is a must see home that wont last long!

(RLNE4885349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 Park Ave have any available units?
1519 Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 1519 Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1519 Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 Park Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1519 Park Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1519 Park Ave offer parking?
No, 1519 Park Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1519 Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1519 Park Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 Park Ave have a pool?
No, 1519 Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1519 Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 1519 Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1519 Park Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1519 Park Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1519 Park Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
