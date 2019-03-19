All apartments in Boulevard Park
Find more places like 10218 9th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulevard Park, WA
/
10218 9th Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10218 9th Ave

10218 9th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10218 9th Avenue South, Boulevard Park, WA 98168
Riverton-Boulevard Park

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Duplex - Property Id: 92568

Spacious 2 bedroom 1bath New Construction
Stainless Steel Appliances
Nice City View
Tile countertops and flooring
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92568
Property Id 92568

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4598085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10218 9th Ave have any available units?
10218 9th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boulevard Park, WA.
What amenities does 10218 9th Ave have?
Some of 10218 9th Ave's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10218 9th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10218 9th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10218 9th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10218 9th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulevard Park.
Does 10218 9th Ave offer parking?
No, 10218 9th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10218 9th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10218 9th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10218 9th Ave have a pool?
No, 10218 9th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10218 9th Ave have accessible units?
No, 10218 9th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10218 9th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10218 9th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 10218 9th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10218 9th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABurien, WAWhite Center, WATukwila, WASeaTac, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMercer Island, WA
Des Moines, WANewcastle, WAFairwood, WALakeland North, WACovington, WAKenmore, WALake Forest Park, WAFife Heights, WAPacific, WAWoodinville, WAMilton, WAEdgewood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College