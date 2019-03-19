Rent Calculator
Home
/
Boulevard Park, WA
/
10218 9th Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10218 9th Ave
10218 9th Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10218 9th Avenue South, Boulevard Park, WA 98168
Riverton-Boulevard Park
Amenities
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Duplex - Property Id: 92568
Spacious 2 bedroom 1bath New Construction
Stainless Steel Appliances
Nice City View
Tile countertops and flooring
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92568
Property Id 92568
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4598085)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10218 9th Ave have any available units?
10218 9th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boulevard Park, WA
.
What amenities does 10218 9th Ave have?
Some of 10218 9th Ave's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10218 9th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10218 9th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10218 9th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10218 9th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boulevard Park
.
Does 10218 9th Ave offer parking?
No, 10218 9th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10218 9th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10218 9th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10218 9th Ave have a pool?
No, 10218 9th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10218 9th Ave have accessible units?
No, 10218 9th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10218 9th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10218 9th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 10218 9th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10218 9th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
