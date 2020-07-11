/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:59 AM
122 Apartments for rent in Bothell West, WA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
11 Units Available
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell West, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,632
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1538 sqft
Nearby schools: Lynnwood High School, Fernwood Elementary, Canyon Creek Elementary, Skyview Junior High. Close to North Creek, I-405, N. Creek Park, Centennial Park. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, pool, children's play area, sustainable lighting, proximity to public transportation.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
20326 Bothell Everett Hwy APT G204
20326 Bothell-Everett Highway, Bothell West, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
984 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Bothell!! Move in TODAY! - This clean, beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is available now for rent. Lovely updated open kitchen with granite slab counters and ample storage.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Damson-Logan
21107 Damson Road
21107 Damson Road, Bothell West, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1552 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Traditional Home - Bottom floor of a duplex.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Damson-Logan
19924 5th Avenue West
19924 5th Avenue West, Bothell West, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2670 sqft
Conveniently located 4 beds 2.75 baths plus 1 huge bonus room and 1 den. Approximately 2,670 SQFT. Easy access to I-405, I-5, Alderwood shopping district and Canyon Park.
Results within 1 mile of Bothell West
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
21 Units Available
Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,231
1155 sqft
Close to N. Creek Park, Woodside Elementary, Lynnwood High, North Creek, Mill Creek Shopping. Amenities include expansive outdoor veranda, 1200 sq. ft. cabana, seasonal pool, pet-friendly, year-round hot tub, yoga studio, gas fire pit, short-term leases, 24-hour fitness center, hardwood floors, TV lounge.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
7 Units Available
Canyon Park
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,776
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,977
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1300 sqft
Unique and peaceful community surrounded by nature in an ideal location close to I-405, I-5 and the convenience of downtown Seattle. Green community with first-class amenities offering a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and more.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
Northlake Terrace
The Timbers at Kenmore
18930 68th Ave NE, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,456
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,846
912 sqft
Welcome home to Timbers Apartments, where you can experience the best in contemporary living. Our beautiful community is ideally situated against the natural backdrop of picturesque Kenmore, Washington.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Waterstone at Silver Creek
1805 186th Pl SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,519
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1181 sqft
Welcome Home To Waterstone at Silver Creek, Where Price and Perfection Come Together. Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes have been updated and upgraded with condo style quality at an exceptional value.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
3 Units Available
Northlake Terrace
Northshore Townhomes
7000 NE 186th Place #102, Kenmore, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1564 sqft
Townhome community located within walking distance to Kenmore Elementary School. Two- and three-bedroom units feature air conditioning, stainless steel kitchen appliances and in-unit washer/dryer. Pet-friendly residences with communal pool, playground, gym and dog park.
Results within 5 miles of Bothell West
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
Six Oaks
18333 Bothell Way NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,515
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments with modern kitchen, fireplace, walk-in closets, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy gym, bocce court, bbq/grill, garage parking, pet-friendly. Bothell neighborhood. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Public transit available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
Serra Vista
15517 40th Ave W, North Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,957
1082 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans featuring built-in microwaves, wood-burning fireplaces, and an open-concept living area. Relax at the community cabana and indoor pool and spa or work it out at the fitness center.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
6 Units Available
Cascade View
Silver Oak
21412 48th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
858 sqft
Enjoy privacy and convenience in your luxurious apartment home in Mountlake Terrace, situated just 15 miles north of downtown Seattle. Choose from spacious, one- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
$
9 Units Available
Collins Junction
4727 200th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern units with vinyl plank flooring, sprayed countertops, and fireplaces. Short distance to Grocery Outlet, Lynnwood Square, Applebee's, and King Tut restaurant. Resident lounge with high-speed Wi-Fi, fitness center, and pool.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
11 Units Available
Olympic Hills
Clocktower
13725 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
845 sqft
Gated community with a courtesy patrol blocks from Lake Washington near Route 522. Renovated apartments feature lovely quartz countertops and new steel appliances. Sun deck and seasonal pool available to residents.
Verified
1 of 84
Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
8 Units Available
Silver Lake
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set against the backdrop of a serene lake, BluWater combines the tranquility and serenity of a lakeside retreat with all the conveniences of a modern, contemporary community.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
22 Units Available
Cedar Terrace
Taluswood Apartments
4208 236th St SW, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1208 sqft
Taluswood Apartments offers stylishly renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Mountlake Terrace, Washington.
Verified
1 of 72
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
9 Units Available
Fitzgerald-35th SE
Stonemeadow Farms
23028 27th Ave SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,591
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community with a business center, swimming pool, and 24-hour fitness center. Newly refurbished homes with walk-in closets and mountain views. Close to Boeing North, with easy access to the area's commercial center.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
7 Units Available
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
Edition Apartments
18420 102nd Ave NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Edition apartments offer modern luxury studio, open one bedroom, one bedroom, and two bedroom homes in the growing Bothell community.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
3 Units Available
Cascade View
Capri Apartments
21416 16th Avenue Southwest, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Capri Apartments in Mountlake Terrace. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill
Willina Ranch
15515 Juanita Woodinville Way NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,207
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,118
1337 sqft
Conveniently located off of I-405 with easy access to shops and restaurants. Units feature cozy fireplaces, private patios and soaring ceilings. Residents have a 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
23 Units Available
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,467
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,622
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1005 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
10 Units Available
Silver Lake
The Lakehouse
12115 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1096 sqft
This trendy community provides residents with a clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Also easily accessible to both Everett Mall and Silver Lake's Green Lantern Park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
18 Units Available
Portsmith Apartment Homes
12121 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1479 sqft
Close to I-5, I-405, and Alderwood Mall. Updated apartments with fireplaces. On-site amenities include pool, gym, business center, and hot tub. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats. Garages available.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
6 Units Available
Whispering Cedars
6501 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,321
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
1000 sqft
With a prime location and enviable amenities, you cannot go wrong with Whispering Cedars Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. These Washington apartments enjoy the advantage of a big city lifestyle, with the luxury of a more peaceful setting.
Similar Pages
Bothell West 2 BedroomsBothell West 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBothell West 3 BedroomsBothell West Apartments with BalconyBothell West Apartments with Garage
Bothell West Apartments with GymBothell West Apartments with ParkingBothell West Apartments with PoolBothell West Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WA