Bethel, WA
3592 Silverview Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3592 Silverview Way

3592 Silverview Way · No Longer Available
Location

3592 Silverview Way, Bethel, WA 98367

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3592 Silverview Way Available 01/21/19 Newly Built Home! - *PENDING APPLICATIONS*

Desirable newly built home located right in town! At 1433 sq ft, this home includes 4 bedrooms, and 2 baths. Terrific floor plan offering great space by design.. kitchen full of beautiful cabinetry & white appliances. Features include wood flooring, wood blinds, kitchen with island and A/C for those warm summer days..
Inviting entry to open floor plan with all of the bedrooms upstairs. Plenty of space to entertain! This home is a definite must see!

*Home is currently occupied please do not disturb the current tenants
*Paramount does not accept reusable screening reports.

(RLNE3724869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3592 Silverview Way have any available units?
3592 Silverview Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethel, WA.
Is 3592 Silverview Way currently offering any rent specials?
3592 Silverview Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3592 Silverview Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3592 Silverview Way is pet friendly.
Does 3592 Silverview Way offer parking?
No, 3592 Silverview Way does not offer parking.
Does 3592 Silverview Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3592 Silverview Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3592 Silverview Way have a pool?
No, 3592 Silverview Way does not have a pool.
Does 3592 Silverview Way have accessible units?
No, 3592 Silverview Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3592 Silverview Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3592 Silverview Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3592 Silverview Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3592 Silverview Way has units with air conditioning.
