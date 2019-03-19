Amenities

3592 Silverview Way Available 01/21/19 Newly Built Home! - *PENDING APPLICATIONS*



Desirable newly built home located right in town! At 1433 sq ft, this home includes 4 bedrooms, and 2 baths. Terrific floor plan offering great space by design.. kitchen full of beautiful cabinetry & white appliances. Features include wood flooring, wood blinds, kitchen with island and A/C for those warm summer days..

Inviting entry to open floor plan with all of the bedrooms upstairs. Plenty of space to entertain! This home is a definite must see!



*Home is currently occupied please do not disturb the current tenants

*Paramount does not accept reusable screening reports.



(RLNE3724869)