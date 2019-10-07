All apartments in Bethel
Last updated October 7 2019 at 10:16 PM

2988 Southeast Concept Lane

2988 Southeast Concept Lane · No Longer Available
2988 Southeast Concept Lane, Bethel, WA 98367

pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This large home features an open and inviting floor plan in a desirable Port Orchard neighborhood. More than 2100 square feet of living space, 3 bedrooms plus a den on nearly an acre of property offer plenty of space, inside and out. This home is on a septic system and there is an additional $25 per month in lieu of a sewer bill. Dog's may be possible with owner approval and additional security deposit, no cat's.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 2988 Southeast Concept Lane have any available units?
2988 Southeast Concept Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethel, WA.
Is 2988 Southeast Concept Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2988 Southeast Concept Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2988 Southeast Concept Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2988 Southeast Concept Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2988 Southeast Concept Lane offer parking?
No, 2988 Southeast Concept Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2988 Southeast Concept Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2988 Southeast Concept Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2988 Southeast Concept Lane have a pool?
No, 2988 Southeast Concept Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2988 Southeast Concept Lane have accessible units?
No, 2988 Southeast Concept Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2988 Southeast Concept Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2988 Southeast Concept Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2988 Southeast Concept Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2988 Southeast Concept Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
